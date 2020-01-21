Matt Rosendale, the Republican state auditor who is running for U.S. House, announced Tuesday he raised more than $370,000 in the last three months of 2019.
The fourth-quarter haul brings Rosendale's total raised over the election to more than $1 million. His campaign said Rosendale started 2020 with more than $820,000 cash in the bank.
Campaign finance reports for the last three months of 2019 are not due until the end of the month. By the end of September last year, Rosendale had out-raised the other four Republicans in the U.S. House primary. Those candidates are Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, Helena rancher Joe Dooling, former state GOP chair Debra Lamm and Corvallis School Superintendent Timothy Alan Johnson.
“I’m beyond excited to have raised more than $1 million in the last six months and to see this strong level of support building around our winning team,” Rosendale said in a press release.
Rosendale was a U.S. Senate candidate in 2018, losing to incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. He's been able to tap his supporters from that bid in his House run, including political action committees that supported his campaign two years ago.
Before the fourth quarter, Democratic candidate Kathleen Williams had raised the most in the U.S House race, bringing in about $829,800 over the election. Williams had not yet reported her four-quarter numbers.
Also on Tuesday, Democratic U.S. House candidate Matt Rains, of Simms, announced he was dropping out of that race and running for a seat in the state Legislature.
Rains said it was an "honor running to represent our incredible state."
"I’m looking forward to using my ranching, military, and energy experience to serve Cascade County and House District 22,” Rains said in a press release.
House District 22 was held by Republican Lola Sheldon-Galloway in the last session, and she is able to run for the seat again but has not yet filed. The deadline to do so is March 9. So far no one has filed for that seat.
In her 2018 election to her second term, Sheldon-Galloway won by just 14 votes over Democrat Laura Dever in a race that went to a recount.
In the Tuesday morning press release, Rains endorsed Williams for the U.S. House seat.
“I have come to know Kathleen as a friend. I am completely confident she will take Montana’s collective voice to Congress and represent our diverse communities with strength and passion. I am proud to step aside and endorse Kathleen Williams for Montana’s congressional seat," Rains said.
In reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Rains reported raising just under $36,000 over his campaign, trailing front-runner Williams, who had raised nearly $830,000 through the end of September.
Rains is a rancher from Simms and an Iraq war veteran. He has also worked in the energy sector before returning to be a horse trainer and breeder at his family's cattle ranch.
