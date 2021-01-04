Rosendale sworn into Congress

Montana's lone representative in the U.S. House was sworn in Sunday as Matt Rosendale took the oath of office.
In an emailed statement, Rosendale said Montana voters sent him to Washington, D.C., with a mandate. Rosendale won election Nov. 3 by a 12-point margin.
"In November, Montanans made clear that they want a representative in Washington who works hard, keeps their promises and delivers solutions," Rosendale said in an emailed statement Sunday. "Along with the oath I took today, I promise to always represent the taxpayer’s needs, and work to do something about them."
Rosendale won election in November after serving a term as the state auditor. Before that, he was in the state House and Senate.
His office did not immediately respond Monday to a question asking if Rosendale would join with some fellow Republicans who have indicated they will to vote to affirm the electoral college votes from some swing states in a last-ditch effort to overturn the results of the election.
On Saturday, Montana's other Republican in the state's congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, said that he wanted a commission to meet before the Wednesday vote to investigate baseless allegations of fraud or tampering.
There is no evidence that there was widespread voter fraud that changed the outcome of the November presidential vote. Republican President Donald Trump lost the Electoral College to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden by a margin of 306 for Biden to Trump's 232.
Trump has tried dozens of times to overturn the result of the election by raising claims of voter fraud or other election tampering in court. Nearly every claim has been rejected for lack of evidence of fraud or standing, including by the U.S. Supreme Court that includes three justices appointed by Trump.
In an emailed statement Saturday, Daines said he wants an "election commission" to review the Nov. 3 election process.
“To restore confidence for Montanans and the American people, I am joining a group of senators to propose an election commission to quickly audit the election results," Daines said in the press release.
Daines' statement said that "the way Americans voted was altered at a scale never before imagined outside what the state legislative process intended."
Because of the pandemic, states including Montana, where Daines won reelection this year, changed their rules and procedures to allow for more voting by mail. In a lawsuit here, a judge found that Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock was within his powers to make the changes he did that allowed counties to decide to hold the election mostly by mail. Republicans who brought the challenge were forced by the judge to point out there was no evidence of voter fraud over the last two decades in Montana.
Daines' statement said "fewer than 45,000 votes spread across three states would alter the vote of the Electoral College," but did not say which swing states those were. Trump won Montana by 16 points.
The statement from Daines cited "continued reports" of claims similar to ones made by Trump that have been rejected by the courts. That includes "irregularities with signature verification, different rules for mail-in ballots versus in-person ballots, delayed receipt of ballots, inconsistent curing of ballots, a lack of meaningful access to the polls, the dispute process and counting process for partisan poll watchers," Daines said. All states and Washington, D.C., have completed the canvas of their elections and certified results.
“Once completed, individual contested states would evaluate the commission’s findings, and if necessary could convene special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed. The commission provides a needed path to resolution before the Jan. 20 inauguration," Daines said.
Daines' first refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the election was on the day all the major news outlets declared Biden the winner. Daines said then the results were "not yet settled," citing legal challenges that have since failed.
On Dec. 14, the day the electors in the Electoral College cast their votes across the country, Daines said in an emailed statement that "a president will be sworn into office" Jan. 20, but did not specify that would be Biden. His office did not respond to a follow-up email that day asking if Daines acknowledged Biden as the president-elect or if Daines saw any path to someone other than Biden being sworn in.