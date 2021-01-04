Rosendale sworn into Congress

Daines' statement said "fewer than 45,000 votes spread across three states would alter the vote of the Electoral College," but did not say which swing states those were. Trump won Montana by 16 points.

The statement from Daines cited "continued reports" of claims similar to ones made by Trump that have been rejected by the courts. That includes "irregularities with signature verification, different rules for mail-in ballots versus in-person ballots, delayed receipt of ballots, inconsistent curing of ballots, a lack of meaningful access to the polls, the dispute process and counting process for partisan poll watchers," Daines said. All states and Washington, D.C., have completed the canvas of their elections and certified results.

“Once completed, individual contested states would evaluate the commission’s findings, and if necessary could convene special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed. The commission provides a needed path to resolution before the Jan. 20 inauguration," Daines said.

Daines' first refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the election was on the day all the major news outlets declared Biden the winner. Daines said then the results were "not yet settled," citing legal challenges that have since failed.