 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Rolling the dice: Montana picks races for post-election audit

  • 0

Alex Sterhan, representing the Montana Attorney General’s office, rolls 10-sided dice at the Capitol on Tuesday, part of the state’s process of randomly selecting races and precincts for post-election audits.

The audits, required in 44 counties that use machine tabulators to count votes, involve hand-counting a selection of ballots to ensure the machines are accurate.

Representatives from the statewide elected offices of Public Instruction, State Auditor and Attorney General took turns rolling to determine which statewide and legislative races would be selected for audits.

Alex Sterhan, representing the Montana Attorney General’s office, rolls 10-sided dice

Alex Sterhan, representing the Montana Attorney General’s office, rolls 10-sided dice at the Capitol on Tuesday, part of the state’s process of randomly selecting races and precincts for post-election audits. The audits, required in 44 counties that use machine tabulators to count votes, involve hand-counting a selection of ballots to ensure the machines are accurate. Representatives from the statewide elected offices of Public Instruction, State Auditor and Attorney General took turns rolling to determine which statewide and legislative races would be selected for audits.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk fires engineer over Twitter: 'Bunch of cowards'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News