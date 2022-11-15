Rolling the dice: Montana picks races for post-election audit

Alex Sterhan, representing the Montana Attorney General’s office, rolls 10-sided dice at the Capitol on Tuesday, part of the state’s process of randomly selecting races and precincts for post-election audits.
Alex Sterhan, representing the Montana Attorney General’s office, rolls 10-sided dice at the Capitol on Tuesday, part of the state’s process of randomly selecting races and precincts for post-election audits. The audits, required in 44 counties that use machine tabulators to count votes, involve hand-counting a selection of ballots to ensure the machines are accurate. Representatives from the statewide elected offices of Public Instruction, State Auditor and Attorney General took turns rolling to determine which statewide and legislative races would be selected for audits.