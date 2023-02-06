Roger Wagner, a farmer and longtime community advocate from Nashua who was elected as a delegate to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention, has died.

He died on Jan. 31 from congestive heart failure, his family wrote in his obituary. He was 80.

Wagner was one of 100 delegates elected to the Convention. His daughter, Barb Wagner, said in an interview her father had just finished college and was active in the community when he was recruited to run.

“He was someone that had an interest and motivation for public service,” she said. “He always said he had no idea what he was doing, but he was passionate about it and was proud to represent a voice for rural Montana at the Con Con.”

Barb Wagner believes her father epitomized what the convention was all about, not necessarily politicians hoping for higher office, but ordinary Montanans focused on shared values and creating a lasting legacy. They had a common desire to create a document for a state where they could earn their livelihoods and raise their families. It was a value her father passed on, she said, always encouraging her to look at issues from different perspectives.

Born in Minnesota and educated at St. John’s in Collegeville with a bachelor's degree in economics, Roger Wagner spent most of his life working on the family homestead northeast of Nashua. There with his brothers David and J.F. Wagner, on the Wagner Brothers Ranch, raised registered Herefords.

Wagner married Laura Tremper in 1973 in Missoula and the couple had four children, Jeannette Waldron, Rachel Mark, Barb Wagner and Ben Wagner.

He served as mayor of Nashua but never ran for statewide office. He focused on his business and family, always attending sporting or other school events, and he became active in a number of community groups such as the Valley County Fair Board, Queen of Angels Church Council, the Valley County Democratic Central Committee and the Nashua Senior Citizens Center.

Wagner would use his education to serve on the Tax and Revenue Committee at the convention. He believed in an efficient and fair tax system, and was a quiet leader, preferring to have conversations on the side and whip votes rather than making grand speeches on the floor, Barb Wagner said.

When the convention passed the Constitution and it went to Montana’s voters, Wagner supported and worked to ratify it. Her father was happy with the bipartisanship he saw that went into its drafting, Barb Wagner said, adding that he became more convinced over the last 50 years of the quality of the document as it has stood the test of time.

“There were still some controversial points at the time, but he was proud of the document and felt it had been prepared and made with thoughtful discussion,” she said. “He was glad that the Constitution was based on the principles of Montana, not necessarily politics, but that these were Montanan’s rights and values.”

Fellow delegate Gene Harbaugh, then living in Poplar, recalled campaigning with Wagner in northeastern Montana in 1971.

“Roger was of course one of the youngest delegates. As I think about Roger and what he did during his lifetime, he was such an able and accurate representative for the people in his area,” Harbaugh said. “He was such a great supporter of his community and he was a person that stayed in one place and did a great deal of good.”

Harbaugh said both he and Roger Wagner came to Helena without any major agendas, which fit in well with the tenor of the convention.

“The people that were part of that effort became a very close knit community, and it had nothing to do with which side of political divide you were on,” he said. “It was an issue-oriented event, it was lot of really healthy debate about issues, it wasn’t acrimonious.”

Mae Nan Ellingson, a delegate from Missoula, recalled that both Wagner and she were among a group of younger delegates that caucused on issues ranging from a clean and healthful environment, to women’s rights, to centralization and uniformity of the tax code. The bipartisanship of the convention still stands out to her as a time when people perhaps knew each other better, and rural Montanans would elect a Democrat who they knew from their community.

Ellinson was thankful to see Wagner at the 50th anniversary of the convention in July which recognized the 10 delegates still living at the time.

“I was so happy that I (came) and he (came), and I know from Laura and from him he was happy he did too,” she said. “I’m so happy that he took the opportunity to think about his part in making that Constitution.”

“It’s obviously very sad to lose him and be down to only nine of the original 100,” she continued. “A little bit of history goes with each of these people that pass.”

Barb Wagner said her father enjoyed attending celebrations for the 40th anniversary in 2012 and the 50th anniversary last July. He also enjoyed attending the Montana Democrats annual Mansfield-Metcalf dinner and sharing his opinions and influence as a Constitutional Convention member.

“Oh he loved it,” she said. “… For me it was nice to see my dad in a different role because he never talked much about being a Con Con member when I was growing up. I think as an adult, it was just nice to see how proud he was of it.”

Services for Wagner will take place on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Glasgow. A vigil service will take place on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Bell Mortuary. Burial will be at the Nashua cemetery and luncheon at the Nashua Senior Citizens Center.