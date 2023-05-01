The horserace between two bills to determine how marijuana tax revenues are spent was decided Monday, although the winner remains under the threat of veto.

Senate Bill 442, from Malta Republican Mike Lang, emerged from the Senate on a 48-1 vote Monday, passing the Legislature with only 18 of 150 votes tallied against it across both chambers.

The bill maintains the funding for habitat conservation sought by outdoor recreation groups, as well as county road repair and veteran services that drew in 93 separate outfits to support the bill.

Senate GOP leadership has said the Governor's Office plans to veto the bill, which was at odds with Gov. Greg Gianforte's vision for marijuana tax revenue spending.

Asked Monday, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office said Gianforte "has substantial concerns" about SB 442 but did not respond to a follow-up email asking for more details.

Before the session even got underway, the Gianforte administration laid out plans to rearrange how those tax revenues are spent, doing away with habitat purchases by the state and spending instead on law enforcement resources the office said were tied to marijuana legalization.

That philosophy manifested in two bills this session: House Bill 462, which failed to pass out of its first committee, and Senate Bill 536, which began as a small policy bill but was later amended to include a new special revenue account for state law enforcement resources.

When the two still existed Monday, SB 442 supporters gathered in the Capitol to rally support for the bill's last reading in the Senate.

"I appreciate the county road part of it because I live on a ranch and we need to get our products to market, and we need to get our kids to school," Denny Iverson, a Blackfoot River Valley rancher, said during the rally. "And I'm an EMT, so I need to get to peoples' houses when they're having a bad day."

Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, also supported the bill.

"As a marine who served in Iraq, I believe we have a duty to care for our men and women when they return home from service," Bogner said. The bill expands veterans services and helps pay property taxes for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.

Roughly an hour later, SB 442 passed the Senate 48-1.

In the House, Senate Bill 538 had a more tangled downturn. In an effort to advance the bill through a jungle of procedures and deadlines, Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, proposed an amendment to strip the bill of its revenue implications, essentially restoring the bill back to its original form in hopes that its policy provisions would survive.

As the votes came in on the board, it appeared the motion would die on a 48-50 vote. As Speaker Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, called for the absentee votes, the board suddenly went blank and the House got a second vote on Hopkins' amendment. That time the motion passed with all votes accounted for, 55-45.

A spokesperson for the House Republicans did not respond to a text asking how the second vote occurred.

Because no one objected during the proceedings, the second vote stands.

With SB 538 back in its original form, Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, said "shenanigans" in recent weeks had made the bill too clouded to support.

"Maybe we're nervous because we realize something bad is happening and there are shenanigans afoot," she said during the floor debate. "I think we have other marijuana policy bills we can use … I feel like this is a vehicle for dishonest dealings, I'm sorry, I'm just going to say this out loud."

Rep. Tanner Smith, R-Lakeside, is a freshman lawmaker this session, but on Monday was familiar with the "shenanigans" that held up the end of the 2021 Legislature.

At this point last session, last-minute attempts to introduce priorities into the new recreational marijuana regulatory framework threatened to derail the legislation and leave the state with the language from the citizen ballot initiative.

"This is kind of the same stuff that was afoot back then," he said. "These last-minute bills that no one understands as sneaky nefarious stuff could be passed through."

After it was amended, the House rejected SB 538 on a 38-62 vote. Because it has already died and been revived once, it cannot be revived again.