Right-to-work group sues to strike down Clean Campaign Act

A Montana "right-to-work" group on Monday filed a lawsuit to strike down the state's Clean Campaign Act, arguing it contains a provision that violates political speech protections.

Montana Citizens for Right to Work filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Helena against Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan. So-called "right-to-work" laws prohibit the requirement that non-union members contribute to the cost of union representation.

The filing appears to be a preemptive strike at the state's top political cop, claiming Mangan is preparing a civil prosecution against Montana Citizens for Right to Work for violating laws on notifying candidates if a negative mailer is sent out within 10 days of Election Day.

Mangan said Monday he had not seen the lawsuit and declined to comment on pending litigation.

The group sent out 16,000 campaign mailers in 20 different legislative districts on Oct. 28, 2020 that distinguished the candidates in each race by their opinions on right-to-work laws. On Oct. 30, a senior advisor for the Montana Democratic Party filed a complaint with Mangan's office alleging the right-to-work group did not notify candidates of the mailers distributed within 10 days of the election, as required in the Fair Notice provision, a part of the Clean Campaign Act.