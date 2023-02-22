A “right to work” bill that sought to prohibit union membership or dues as a condition of employment in the private sector was tabled by a legislative committee Wednesday — a major setback, but not necessarily the last time the issue will come before lawmakers this session.

House Bill 448 was backed by several conservative organizations during its hearing in the House Business and Labor Committee last week, but prompted scores of opponents from an array of labor groups to testify against it. A pro-labor rally on the Capitol steps later in the day drew about 400 participants.

Mario Martinez, the lead representative for Montana Carpenters Local 82, was one of the speakers at the Friday rally and sat in the committee room during the vote Tuesday. The committee voted 12-7 to table the proposal, with all Democrats and six Republicans on the committee voting the bill down.

“I think it’s a good demonstration of the power of the working people in Montana, to come together to rise up in opposition,” Martinez said, while also acknowledging “a possibility that it might show up again.”

Tabling a bill doesn’t necessarily kill it. Legislation dies automatically if it fails to pass to the other chamber before the session’s transmittal deadline, but in the meantime, a “blast motion” on the House floor could pull it out of the committee.

A nearly identical bill during the 2021 session was decisively killed on the House floor, on a 38-62 vote after narrowly passing out of the same committee.

The committee held little discussion on the bill prior to voting it down. Bill sponsor Rep. James Bergstrom, R-Buffalo, suggested there had been “misinformation” aimed at his proposal, but “that’s all I want to say about it,” he said.

Rep. Derek Harvey, a Butte Democrat and member of the local firefighters' union, said that right-to-work proposals “go after the community that is built around unions.”

“We had very little proponents on the bill, we had lots of opposition, and these are the working-class Montanans that we came here to represent,” Harvey said.