Right-to-work bill gets first hearing in Montana Legislature

Two large employers in the state also spoke in opposition to the bill. NorthWestern Energy and mine operator Sibanye-Stillwater said the bill is aiming to fix problems that don’t exist, would create division within the workforce and harm productive relationships between unions and employers.

Other union workers from around the state came to the Capitol to testify in opposition to the bill, numbering so many that due to time constraints the last more than two dozen to testify just provided their name and profession.

Among those supporting the bill were Greg Mourand, the vice president of the national Right to Work Committee. He told lawmakers he felt “forced unionism makes no sense.”

Mourand said federal law does not require unions to represent every worker, but instead of using that provision, unions say that since they bargain on behalf of everyone, they “force dues” from everyone.

“Today's union leadership consistently takes advantage of the provisions of federal law that give them the tyrannical power to force every worker to submit to their monopoly representation and work under their contract," Mourand said.

Randy Pope, the executive director of Montana Citizens for Right to Work, say union bosses can impose monopoly bargaining and then force dues.