A right-to-know bill that was shelved two weeks ago has emerged and was roundly supported Monday by the state House.

Senate Bill 232 establishes deadlines for state agencies to return public information requests. It cleared the Senate on a unanimous 50-0 vote in early March, but was tabled in the House State Administration Committee a month later.

SB 232 — sponsored by Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena — would require a turnaround of five days to acknowledge the request, another five days for simple, single-page requests, 90 days for a more complex request and another 90 days if the agency determines the original window of time "is not feasible."

The only legislator to speak when House State Administration Committee tabled the bill was Rep. Linda Reksten, R-Polson, who had some trepidation that the deadlines in the bill would create more litigation against the state.

On Friday, Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, was successful in arguing the bill should have a full hearing on the House floor rather than die in committee.

"This isn’t a one-sided Republican-Democrat issue, we all try to get that information," he said. "I think this deadline is well-needed, it's good government accountability to the citizens and it's about the citizens of Montana receiving important information in documents that they are entitled to under the constitution in a timeframe that is useful to them and, for me, for government to be effective to the people."

"I think we've all had constituents or even ourselves have been frustrated sometimes trying to get information," Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, said during the hearing.

The committee flipped from 17-1 to table the bill on April 4 to 15-3 to advance it on Friday's vote. The House on Monday gave SB 232 initial approval with a 97-2 vote.

Monday, on the House floor, there was hardly debate about the bill's merits. Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, carried SB 232 in the House and quickly dispatched the earlier concerns.

"I've heard as a criticism that this will increase litigation, I'll say I don't think that’s true," Mercer said, noting citizens were already allowed to sue the state for failing to respond to records requests.

After the vote, Reksten, who had spoken up in committee about the litigation concern, said she had come to terms with the deadlines. Another lawmaker told the Montana State News Bureau the bill sponsor, Ellis, had spoken with them directly to mitigate those concerns, as well.

"In committee we felt they (the deadlines) were reasonable," Reksten said. "I do think agencies need to respond to FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests."

The bill requires one more vote in the House in order to pass the Legislature.