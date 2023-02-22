A proposal to make executive branch agencies more responsive to public records requests passed unanimously out of a Senate committee Wednesday evening.

Senate Bill 232 would require that executive branch agencies in Montana acknowledge that they received a request within five days, and for simple, single-page requests, they would have another five days to get the information to whoever requested it.

Agencies would still get more flexibility with larger requests. They would have 90 days to fulfill more complex records request, and could get one additional 90-day extension if it determines the original window of time “is not feasible.”

Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, said her bill was a response to the vague requirement in statute that public entities respond to those requests in “a timely manner.”

“The current law … is inadequate and you see frustration out there, and I think this is about good government, setting deadlines,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she spent the past three weeks working with Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office and other department representatives on a significant rewrite of the bill, which the committee also passed unanimously before passing the amended version.

The Gianforte administration had estimated that complying with the deadlines originally set forth in Ellis’s bill would require additional IT infrastructure and staff, at a cost of more than $4 million per year. Don Harris, the top legal counsel for the Department of Administration, indicated that the amendment would eliminate most, if not all, of that cost estimate.

“We know we need to do better,” Harris said of the department’s prior handling of records requests. “So we’re in the early stages of highlighting some ideas to make things go a little better in the public records space.”

The department’s proposed budget includes a significant IT upgrade to support faster response times on records requests, and includes a new, three-person Office of Public Information Requests, that will centralize those responses within the executive branch.

The bill would also apply to the offices of the Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor, but not until 2025. Ellis called the bill a “test drive” to see how the new system works for the executive branch before expanding it elsewhere.

No administration representatives testified for or against the bill, which won support from the Montana Newspaper Association and the Montana Broadcasters’ Association. The only opponent said she agreed with the spirit of the bill but wanted it to also apply to local governments.