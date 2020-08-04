'Reverse this reckless decision': Montanans push back on census deadline

The redistricting commission in Montana hung its hopes on Congress passing an extension.

"It needs to get on this train before it leaves the station," said commissioner Joe Lamson.

More money

Those working on census outreach and awareness were allotted $100,000 by the 2019 state Legislature for the effort, or about 9 cents a person. But Bullock more than quintupled that by supplementing with $530,500 the state got from the federal government for its coronavirus response.

Craigle said the funding gives Montana "a shot" at getting the self-response rate up, adding that no other state in the country had put the federal aid toward census work.

About $300,000 will go to the Montana Nonprofit Association, Western Native Voice and Forward Montana Foundation to do outreach in areas where the self-response rate is low.

The MNA will partner with the Montana Association of Counties to reach out to "tracts," or very specific regions in the state, that have low response rates.