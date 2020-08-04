'Reverse this reckless decision': Montanans push back on census deadline

News that the U.S. Census Bureau is moving up its deadline to count everyone in the country distressed those in Montana who depend on the tally.
On Monday the bureau confirmed news reports it would end field operations and stop collecting responses from households on Sept. 30, reversing a decision earlier this year that lengthened the timeline to Oct. 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures have paused and delayed census work.
At stake for Montana is an estimated $2,000 in federal funding for each person counted, as well as the potential for adding a second seat in the U.S. House if the response rate is high enough.
The state Districting and Apportionment Commission held a regular meeting Tuesday and discussed the challenges of tallying Montanans who have not yet been counted, which could be nearly half the state, before the new deadline. The commission also detailed how Montana would suffer from an undercount. The commission uses census data to draw new legislative districts and, possibly, the boundaries for a second U.S. House seat.
"We deserve our fair shake, and we're not going to get it unless the census is extended," said Kendra Miller, one of the appointees to the commission.
Montana's U.S. senators, Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Steve Daines, both called for extending of the deadline, imploring leadership to do so in the next coronavirus aid package.
“Any effort to cut short the 2020 census is irresponsible, and will hurt hardworking Montana families," Tester said in a statement.
Daines wrote in his letter that "given the rural nature of Montana, and the additional challenges brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reverting the deadline back to September 30, 2020 will leave tens of thousands of Montanans uncounted and underrepresented at the federal level."
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, both Democrats, sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday urging Ross to return to the Oct. 31 deadline.
"If the Census Bureau continues to move the goal posts of the decennial count, we fear communities in Montana will go uncounted and therefore unrepresented in our democracy," Bullock and Cooney wrote. " ... Without an accurate count the fabric of Montana will be detrimentally impacted for at least the next 10 years."
Cooney is chairman of the Montana Census Complete Count Committee.
Counting Montana
On Tuesday, the redistricting commission received an update from Mary Craigle, the bureau chief of the Census and Economic Information Center. She told commissioners about 56.6% of of Montanans had responded to the census so far, which was up from 51.7% a month ago.
Census workers have almost completed a process called "Update Leave" on Montana's seven reservations. That's the process of leaving invitations to participate at rural households. Work is done on the Northern Cheyenne reservation and is expected to wrap up on the Crow reservation Thursday, Craigle said.
When census workers resumed that work earlier this summer, many tribal leaders around the state delayed operations in their communities because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus to vulnerable people.
Rural parts of the state and reservations were already difficult to count, even before the pandemic, in part because of the types of addresses people have there. The census does not send mailing to PO boxes or non-traditional, city-type addresses. Internet access to respond online is also spotty.
"The reason they're our lowest response areas is because they were the last to get any kind of invitation to participate in the census," Craigle sad.
Now those areas, already at the back of the line, are struggling to catch up on an expedited timeline. But rates are starting to increase on reservations now that people have been invited to participate.
"We are left at this point, and not just our state but all states that have rural areas, with the areas to count that are really the hard to count," Craigle said.
Trying for an extension
The Census Bureau is statutorily required to get final data to the White House by the end of the year, though Ross this April asked for the deadline to be pushed to April 2021. The extension was in a coronavirus aid package that cleared the House but has stalled in the Senate. A aid proposal from Republicans on Monday included more money for census operations, $448 million, but not the extended deadline.
Tester and Daines both said it was essential to move the end of counting operations back to Oct. 31.
In his letter, Daines said rural and Native communities could be especially hurt.
"Nearly half of the households in the state have yet to be counted. This problem is especially alarming on our tribal lands where the response rate is as low as 5% in some areas and many residents only recently received invitations to participate," Daines wrote. "It is critical that a full and accurate census is completed and every Montanan is counted."
Tester's letter, like Daines', requested an extension of the deadline be included in the next relief package.
Tester wrote he is "extremely troubled" by the administration's decision to rescind their request for a later cutoff.
"Not extending the Census deadline would have a devastating effect on my state for the next decade," Tester wrote. " ...There is a lot of work left to do and frankly, not enough time to get it done correctly."
In a separate statement, Tester cited the specific communities at risk of not being counted properly.
"In Montana, rural counties, young folks and Native communities are severely undercounted, and this deliberate action is intended only to suppress their voices. If this plan moves forward, our state will lose big when it comes to support for local government, schools and health care as well as our representation in Congress. The Census Bureau must reverse this reckless decision immediately," Tester said.
The redistricting commission in Montana hung its hopes on Congress passing an extension.
"It needs to get on this train before it leaves the station," said commissioner Joe Lamson.
More money
Those working on census outreach and awareness were allotted $100,000 by the 2019 state Legislature for the effort, or about 9 cents a person. But Bullock more than quintupled that by supplementing with $530,500 the state got from the federal government for its coronavirus response.
Craigle said the funding gives Montana "a shot" at getting the self-response rate up, adding that no other state in the country had put the federal aid toward census work.
About $300,000 will go to the Montana Nonprofit Association, Western Native Voice and Forward Montana Foundation to do outreach in areas where the self-response rate is low.
The MNA will partner with the Montana Association of Counties to reach out to "tracts," or very specific regions in the state, that have low response rates.
Forward Montana will target younger adults. It's been difficult to count college students who were sent home right when the census started, though every college in Montana was able to account for students living in dormitories, Craigle said.That was possible under a process called "group quarters enumeration." Students living off campus were not captured in those counts, however, and that's where Forward Montana will focus, as well as neighborhoods with young adults who are more likely to be renters and harder to reach.
Western Native Voice will work with Native Americans in urban and reservation communities.
The state Department of Commerce is also hiring Windfall, a Missoula-based ad agency, to try to contact households in low-response areas of Montana with radio, newspaper, television and digital advertising.
There's also $20,000 left from the $100,000 allotted from the Legislature, Craigle said.
