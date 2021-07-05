Retiring DPHHS official reflects on pandemic, casts worried eye toward the fall

“It’s almost like all of this stuff trained me up for this,” Murphy said. “It seems like I had all the ingredients to at least be able to help. It seems like my whole career was training for this event.”

Different, but the same

Though HIV/AIDS was politicized, Murphy said what happened with the coronavirus pandemic was much broader and more intense.

“It became politicized very early on, as soon as peoples’ lives started to be impacted by decisions that public health departments were making based on national recommendations,” Murphy said.

“That part and the intensity of that I think surprised many of us. We’re used to seeing people thinking more community-oriented and following the lead of leadership and taking this advice seriously. But to totally disregard it, which happens these days it seems more often than not, and not paying attention to it, put us in a pretty difficult position. It definitely prolongs these outbreaks and this pandemic.”

One of the main issues Murphy points to as causing divisiveness was conflicting messages people got from the Trump administration.