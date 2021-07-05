Retiring DPHHS official reflects on pandemic, casts worried eye toward the fall

If not for COVID-19, upon his departure from the state health department Jim Murphy would have been reflecting on major moments like a Hepatitis B outbreak in 1998 or his work on the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
But Murphy delayed retirement by about a year and a half so he could stay on through the coronavirus pandemic. And now on his way out the door he’s leaving with a deep appreciation for public health workers — and a warning about the potential for a dire fall if more Montanans don’t get vaccinated and leaders around the state can’t find the fortitude to implement measures to slow the spread if the surges again.
For the last 32 years, Murphy has been with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, ending as the head of the Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau.
The duties he performed in that role were generally out of the public eye; occasionally he ended up on a TV segment or newspaper article when there was an E. coli outbreak or pertussis cases. People normally don’t hear about the job public health officials do when it works well, Murphy said.
“People don’t realize that it’s always in the background operating, keeping the restaurants safe, dealing with individual cases of illness or clusters of illness, keeping them from becoming bigger problems,” Murphy said.
“In most places, most people never give it a thought, but then something like COVID happens where public health ends up being front and center, trying to lead the charge against what is going on.”
By the late spring of 2020, Murphy was a frequent face at press briefings live-streamed over Facebook to Montanans around the state clamoring for information. In the public eye, Murphy was a calm presence who gave frank answers about what health workers did and didn’t know about the virus gripping the state and how the science informed public health measures like stay-at-home orders and mask mandates.
Behind the scenes, he aimed to be an unwavering voice that made public health recommendations to leaders who also had to weigh the economic realities and the public appetite for compliance.
“With Gov. Bullock and his team, we found them very receptive,” Murphy said. “Obviously they had us participating fully in meetings and press conferences, trying to give the best science and the best advice that we could apply to the situations.”
“We didn’t always see our recommendations implemented and that when that didn’t happen we could understand why. I’ve never been so proud to be part of a group working with Gov. Bullock, Maj. Gen. Quinn and their staff.”
Building a background
Murphy’s first job with the department was at a state-run institution in Boulder where he worked as an aid to clients until a training position opened. In college, the Butte native studied to become a science teacher but there weren’t any jobs that sounded good to him in that field after graduation.
By 1990 he moved to the Cogswell Building in Helena for a job running the state’s HIV/AIDS surveillance and treatment coordination. It was a job Murphy said he “thought was very political at the time” because of the public’s reaction to the disease that had disproportion impact on gay and bisexual men. He'd again see the interjection of politics harm the state's public health response decades later during the coronavirus pandemic.
Murphy was next promoted to a position with the communicable disease program. He spent a dozen years working closely with health departments across the state on everything from a single case of E. coli to large outbreaks of deadly diseases.
One of the most heartbreaking situations was a Hepatitis B outbreak in 1998 that affected mostly Cascade County. There were about 10 fatalities, all from a condition easily preventable with a vaccine.
“That was one of the worst episodes that we dealt with,” Murphy said. He also worked two human rabies cases, which are very rare and almost always fatal.
He next spent three years as the preparedness director for the department before being promoted again to the chief of the communicable disease bureau, the position he left June 30.
In some ways those first two decades, from seeing a public health emergency commandeered by politics to building strong relationships with county health offices around the state, felt like they shaped him to be distinctly qualified to help manage Montana’s COVID-19 response.
“It’s almost like all of this stuff trained me up for this,” Murphy said. “It seems like I had all the ingredients to at least be able to help. It seems like my whole career was training for this event.”
Different, but the same
Though HIV/AIDS was politicized, Murphy said what happened with the coronavirus pandemic was much broader and more intense.
“It became politicized very early on, as soon as peoples’ lives started to be impacted by decisions that public health departments were making based on national recommendations,” Murphy said.
“That part and the intensity of that I think surprised many of us. We’re used to seeing people thinking more community-oriented and following the lead of leadership and taking this advice seriously. But to totally disregard it, which happens these days it seems more often than not, and not paying attention to it, put us in a pretty difficult position. It definitely prolongs these outbreaks and this pandemic.”
One of the main issues Murphy points to as causing divisiveness was conflicting messages people got from the Trump administration.
“Leadership at the time in Washington didn’t seem to be on board with some of those recommendations, even though their own agencies were putting them out,” Murphy said. “There were recommendations on increasing the use of masks and even possibly applying penalties for businesses that might not comply with mask requirements. And then we would see the administration, the president and the vice president, undermining that same message, which created that division in the population that we continue to struggle with.”
Still, Montana did a remarkable job compared to neighboring states in terms of case growth and rates of death, which Murphy attributes to the local health officers, boards and commissions that implemented measures that kept people safe.
"Selected counties in Montana were fully on board and did a tremendous job, and that’s where it’s even harder to implement these things. They’re on the front lines. They have to make the decisions and health officers have people protest outside their homes because of the difficult decisions they had to make," Murphy said.
Success and challenges
There were major achievements during the pandemic — Murphy points to building up a solid testing network across the state and creating a strong system for delivering vaccines, his two main objectives before leaving his post.
“I think that’s the hardest thing: we made progress on so many areas. We are better off with laboratory testing. We are better off with with supplies. We have staff trained up, so we are ready. But if we don’t have the cooperation of leadership, all those things won’t work.”
New laws passed by the GOP-majority Legislature earlier this year took some of the teeth out of local health departments. That includes legislation that removed the ability to enforce mandates and additional checks on enacting policies.
“I worry that was a knee-jerk reaction to some of the steps taken during the pandemic,” Murphy said. “Some of those pieces of legislation are probably not in the long-term public health interest and that’s unfortunate.”
Murphy is concerned those changes could also further fragment the alignment of health guidelines and what leaders at the local level do.
“We have some jurisdictions in Montana where leadership of those jurisdictions maybe weren’t as supportive as they could have been. They weren’t as vocal in their support, their backing of the health department wasn’t as strong as it could be, and that's unfortunate. That weakened their response and weakened the public health system,” Murphy said.
“It also sent a message to the population in those areas that we’re not united on our approach to this. That just worsened the outbreaks in some of those areas and we see those differences when you look at some of the different counties in Montana and how they fared with this. ... It was mostly through a political lens that this was being viewed. Almost exclusively this came down to your political nature."
The fall
The pandemic has continued not at the roar of late 2020 but what’s become to some Montanans more of a constant background buzz. The state now adds hundreds of new positive cases a week, not every day.
Everyone wants to go about their summer and not worry about the virus, and that includes himself, Murphy said. But on Friday, there were 51 people hospitalized with the virus statewide and the Delta variant is spreading concerningly fast around the country.
The reality is the pandemic is far from over, especially for those who are not vaccinated, Murphy said.
The state has tracked breakthrough infection, or a person fully vaccinated testing positive for the virus, since Feb. 15. There were just 198 break-through infections through June 4, meaning all the other 14,818 cases added during that period were among unvaccinated Montanans. Put another way, 98.7% of the Montanans who got COVID-19 between mid-February and mid-June were not vaccinated.
Forty-six percent of the state's eligible population was vaccinated as of Friday. That figure needs dramatically increase, Murphy said.
“If we've got that clear messaging from the highest levels levels that this is important and we’re not where we need to be yet,” Murphy said. “We need to get somewhere between 70-80% of the population fully vaccinated to avoid what I consider a hellish fall that I think could be coming.”
He pointed directly to Gianforte's office, where he said he'd “like to see clear messaging from the governor’s office on the importance of vaccines, especially given where we are.”
“Now it’s telling people that maybe didn’t see then need for it why it’s important. That kind of messaging helps at the highest level,” Murphy said. “The only way to prevent a bad fall is to get more vaccine in more people, and that means you have to promote it. You have to incentivize it. And you have to keep it as a target that’s going to improve the health of your community."
He also worries about officials having the stomach to put back into place health mandates if cases surge again.
“If we have the need to control the spread of this this fall, when respiratory season comes back, there doesn’t seem to be much … tolerance … for having to curtail activities again, having to limit capacity in restaurants or asking people to mask up. Those are things nobody wants to go back to,” Murphy said.
“If we have a surge this fall, I’m not sure there’s an appetite among the general public or even leadership to implement those control measures."
That means hospitals could again fill to capacity, stressing a system that is still at risk.
“Those things aren’t political,” Murphy said. “They either have a bed or they don’t.”
Murphy did make clear the change in administration didn't factor into his departure.
“Regardless of who the leadership was going to end up being, this was my time schedule already delayed a couple times,” Murphy said.
“Gov. Gianforte came in at a fairly good time. Our numbers were quite a bit down and the peak was over. We had started the vaccine campaign with very successful efforts at the local level. Local public health departments got out of the gate fast with the vaccine supplies we had available. Things were handed over in a pretty good condition. Unfortunately, I think this is the 7th inning stretch. There’s more time in this game and that’s the fall."
What’s next
Murphy was set to retire a year and a half ago around the same time his wife did, but delayed those plans.
“Over the last year we’ve seen a lot of people leave public health and I’ve made it very clear to the people I work with that I actually stayed in public health because of the pandemic,” Murphy said. “I ended up staying because I wanted to be here through the worst parts of this to do what I could.”
Now he plans to catch up on the things he neglected since early 2020. “Until recently I pretty much worked every weekend for the last year and a half,” Murphy said.
After that, he's not sure what's next.
“Part of me wants to get a mindless job that doesn’t keep me up at night,” Murphy said. “Something simple that is less stress-inducing. Other parts of me by that time might be ready to get back into a more health-related role again.”
He’s talked to local health workers who have left recently or are contemplating leaving their roles, and most of them are of a similar mindset, he said: needing time to reflect on the heels of an event like this pandemic.
At the end of his career, Murphy wanted to convey his deep appreciation for the work of local health departments and the local leaders who implemented tough decisions.
“We were there to support that, we were here to coach, but they did the work. The public health workers, when they write the history of this 50 years from now, 100 years from now, the work they did was responsible for saving lives.”