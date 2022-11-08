Results slowly trickling in for western U.S. House race

Montanans in the new western congressional district will soon know who will represent them as the race between Republican Ryan Zinke, Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb comes to a close.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and by 9 p.m. the race showed Zinke and Tranel neck and neck, with the Republican at 47% and the Democrat at 48%.

Lamb held 5%.

Tranel was up in the Democratic-safe Deer Lodge County, and Zinke led with 50% of the vote to Tranel's 43% in the GOP-heavy Lake County. Lamb held 4% of the vote there.

In Madison County, where Lamb sought a state Senate seat in 2020, he took 6% of the vote, Zinke, had 50% and Tranel was at 43%.

Places like Missoula and Gallatin counties reported long lines of people waiting to vote Tuesday evening, with results not expected until 10 p.m. in Gallatin and around the same time or later in Missoula.

This is the first time in nearly three decades Montanans will elect two U.S. House representatives. Republican Matt Rosendale is heavily favored to win in the east, but the western district was drawn to be more competitive, while it still favors a Republican candidate.

Political analysis have indicated the race tightened as Election Day drew near, moving its ranking from solidly Republican to leaning toward the GOP.

Zinke’s campaign for a return to Congress began more than a year ago when he publicly announced a run in the newly formed district. While lamenting a deeply divided country, both the primary and general elections have turned markedly contentious.

Some Republicans have attacked his resume as not conservative enough while Democrats and Lamb have targeted his record that includes his resignation from the cabinet of former President Donald Trump amid multiple investigations.

Tranel campaigned on a pitch to appeal to the middle, what she identified as voters in Montana tired of extreme political polarization. She touted her background as a lawyer, saying she stood up to corporations that didn't have Montanans best interest at heart and would be an advocate for workers and women's rights.

Lamb saw an elevated role compared to past Libertarian candidates. He participated in forums held around the district organized by Tranel's campaign and drew criticism from Zinke during debates.

Zinke and Tranel have clashed through the race, as he's tried to brand her a liberal who would be an ally to Democrats in Congress often demonized by Republicans. Tranel has repeatedly highlighted investigations into Zinke's tenure as Secretary of the Interior.

