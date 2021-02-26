Restrictions on ballot collection get party-line endorsement in House

A law to sharply restrict the practice of collecting ballots won approval in the Montana House on a party-line vote Friday, while several other voting bills failed to advance as the transmittal deadline looms.

House Bill 406, sponsored by Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, proposes several tweaks to the Ballot Interference Protection Act. The law was passed overwhelmingly by voters in a 2018 ballot referendum, but was ruled unconstitutional by a pair of state district judges last year.

Noland’s bill would remove a six-ballot limit on the practice, while tightening other restrictions and creating a statewide registry of anyone allowed to turn in another person’s ballot, including members of the same family or household.

“We have the privilege to vote and the responsibility to vote, and in doing so making sure that our ballots get collected appropriately,” Noland said. “We are not trying to harm anyone, we are not trying to shorten anybody having the ability to get their vote turned in.”