Restaurant manager frustrated over plea deal

John Schneider wanted his day in court, but not like the one he got Thursday.

More than a year ago, an altercation over face masks at the Helena restaurant Schneider manages led to a now-dropped felony charge of assault with a weapon. On Thursday, Rodney Roger Smith instead pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace and will pay a $100 fine. That came after he reached an agreement with the state Attorney General’s Office, who prosecuted the case instead of the Lewis and Clark County Attorney.

The resolution of the case has left Schneider frustrated, both at the outcome and the role played by the state Attorney General's Office.

“To not even get the chance to have our voices heard, to have the employees that were there to just say what they heard, what they saw, that's all I would want,” Schneider said in a November interview. “ … That was just something we were very much looking forward to and always feeling like, ‘Hey, we're gonna get this opportunity to at least tell our version of what happened.’ If this guy has some sort of contradictory version, he's entitled to his defense as well.”

Smith was initially accused in court documents of exposing his handgun and saying "I’m going to get you" to Schneider after the two fought when Smith was asked to wear a face mask in Hokkaido Ramen and Izakaya downtown.

Smith disputed the claim and last year denied the felony charge, as well as misdemeanors for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and doing so in a prohibited place.

Then state Attorney General Austin Knudsen's Office got involved. The office's role, including a plea agreement to lesser charges than the original, left Schneider visibly angry in court Thursday.

Schneider told Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Kathy Seeley he wasn't consulted by Derek Oestreicher, the AG's general counsel, until Nov. 24. The plea agreement was signed by Smith Nov. 8 and Oestreicher on Nov. 10.

"I was not given the opportunity to voice my view before disposition and when I expressed my concerns with the potential plea deal I was met with defensiveness and laughed at on the phone," Schneider wrote in his victim impact statement filed with the court Dec. 8.

In an email Friday, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office disputed Schneider's statement.

"We disagree with the characterization of the phone call we had to obtain his views prior to case’s disposition," Kyler Nerison wrote, confirming the call happened Nov. 24. "Also, during that call, he shared with us that in the nine months preceding the Lewis and Clark Attorney’s Office asking the Department of Justice to take the case, they did not ever attempt to contact him."

In court, Oestreicher told Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Kathy Seeley their plea agreement was similar to one offered by deputy county attorney John Nesbitt in February. But Seeley pointed out the February offer still contained a felony charge with a three-year deferred sentence that would have prohibited Smith from possessing weapons and to have a chemical dependency evaluation.

Earlier this year Knudsen’s office asked Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher for his documents in the case and after reviewing them directed Gallagher to drop two misdemeanor conceal-carry charges. Gallagher said he had probable cause and could not dismiss those charges and still "comply with my oath of office." He then requested the case be reassigned and the Attorney General’s office took over.

On Thursday, Oestreicher gave the judge an email showing the deputy county attorney, John Nesbitt, in February offered to drop the two misdemeanor charges as part of a plea agreement, citing a new state law passed after the incident that struck the parts code Smith was accused of breaking.

In an email late Thursday, Nerison was critical of Gallagher over Nesbitt's previous offer to dismiss the misdemeanor charges.

"Despite his comments, his office had already offered to drop the charges the Attorney General ordered him to dismiss. Mr. Gallagher and his office withheld this information when it transferred the case file to the Department of Justice. Instead of being honest about the situation, he chose to pursue his own partisan political agenda," Nerison wrote Thursday evening. "The disingenuous and contrived scene caused in the courtroom by Deputy County Attorney Nesbitt to further this political charade is also concerning."

Seeley allowed Nesbitt to address the court Thursday, and he disputed Oestreicher's characterization of his plea offer.

On Friday, Gallagher said that the attorney general requested the case files be turned over rapidly, which could have led to the email being missed. Nesbitt told MTN News after the hearing the deal proposed in February was part of negotiations common in this kind of process.

The deal reached with the Attorney General's Office also included an amendment to dismiss three of the original charges, including the felony count, against Smith. That meant the judge considering the plea was limited to weigh only the misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge when deciding to accept or reject the agreement.

Lingering frustration

The way the legal process played out left Schneider and his wife, Jessie, feeling like their side of the story wasn't heard. Jessie was John's fiancee at the time of the altercation and told the court Thursday she was also assaulted by Smith. She is a server at the restaurant.

In a November interview, John Schneider said he understood Smith disputed his account of events, including if Smith had a handgun. That's why, Schneider said, he wanted to go to trial and have a jury make a final determination. Instead, Thursday's hearing ended with Smith admitting the misdemeanor and then the Schneiders telling the judge they feared for their lives and still suffer following the altercation.

Oestreicher told the judge he didn't believe he could have prosecuted the case as originally charged because the evidence in the case files didn't support the allegations.

Body camera footage from law enforcement that night shows interviews with Schneider and Smith, both telling their versions of what happened. Everyone involved recounted a physical interaction where Schneider held Smith in a headlock, though each has a different take on who was the aggressor.

After that, the stories diverge significantly.

“I think everybody’s telling the same story to a point,” the footage captured one officer telling another. “ … It’s when the firearm becomes involved is where everything gets different. I’ve got three different stories.”

Schneider told an officer that night Smith assaulted Jessie Schneider and had a gun.

“He flashed his gun and said he’s going to get us,” Schneider told the officer interviewing him.

In his own interview, Smith denied having a gun in the restaurant but did say he had an empty holster.

"There never was a gun out, there never was a gun anywhere," Smith told the officer, adding that he put the gun in his van's glove box before entering the restaurant because it served alcohol.

Dashboard camera footage captured Smith in his van when law enforcement arrived. The video shows him "pull something from his waistband and then place it in the glove box of the van,” as described in an affidavit, calling the motion consistent with drawing a handgun from a holster on the right side of his body.

Schneider told an officer that while he didn’t know much about handguns, Smith’s was black. Smith told officers he had a Glock 17, a black handgun, in his glove box.

At one point when Smith was being questioned and denied he had a gun on him in the restaurant, an officer who had just spoken to Smith's wife, Stacy Smith, approached.

“Why would your wife say different?” the officer asked Rodney Smith. “She said when you guys got out of the restaurant, when you got back to the car, she said, … ‘Ron, what are you doing? Put that gun away’. And that's when you put it in the glovebox.”

Smith denied that.

In his victim impact statement filed with the court, Schneider again claimed Smith had a gun.

“I genuinely feared for my life and the safety of others on the night of the assault,” Schneider wrote. “I continue to fear for my life as a result of the threat made by Mr. Smith.”

In an email in November, Smith’s attorney, Palmer Hoovestal, said there was a lack of video of the dispute and ”witnesses who were present substantially disputed the events, including whether Mr. Smith was even carrying a firearm.”

On Thursday, Hoovestal submitted an affidavit from Paul Hermes, who was with the Smiths at the restaurant that night.

“At no point during this entire incident did Rod take his gun out saying ‘you’re going to get it,’” Hermes said in the affidavit. “Furthermore, at no point did Rod ever threaten the manager or anybody else either personally or with a gun.”

In his November email, Hoovestal said Schneider was “quite vocal in asserting that there was video of the event, but he could not and did not produce it when asked for it, because it didn’t exist.” Hoovestal pointed to a segment of state law saying that at trial, a jury should view weaker evidence with distrust if it appears it was within the power of a party to offer stronger evidence, though this case did not go to trial.

Schneider in his statement to the court said that restaurant security footage showed Smith had a gun, and that he believed the video was supplied to law enforcement. It's no longer available because the restaurant’s security footage is only stored for up to a week.

“The inability to view the footage doesn’t change the fact that he did have the gun and did threaten me with it,” Schneider wrote.

Hoovestal also said a prior dispute between Stacy Smith and the Schneiders “gave (John Schneider) motive to lie about what occurred.”

In a November interview, John Schneider acknowledged a dispute over his child's education at a preschool where Stacy Smith was a teacher and said he sent a “strongly worded” email that was forwarded to Stacy Smith. After that, the couple withdrew their child from the school.

Schneider said while he knew Stacy Smith that night at the restaurant, he didn’t know Rodney Smith was her husband.

In a November interview, Jessie Schneider, John’s wife, closed her eyes as she recounted what happened.

“I said, ‘Get out of the restaurant.’ And then he came for me, pushed me,” she said. While she told law enforcement that night she didn’t feel any pain, she said she later did and had a panic attack the next day.

When she addressed the court Thursday, Schneider, a military veteran, said she has suffered depression following the altercation and is unable to perform at work.

"Mr. Smith put his hands on me, he grabbed me hard on my shoulders and aggressively pushed me back,” Schneider said. “ ... I have nightmares that my husband or myself will be shot by him."

