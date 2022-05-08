Republicans vie in primary for Montana's new western U.S. House district

For the first time in three decades, Montana will send two representatives to the U.S. House. Five Republicans say they are the best choice to represent the new western congressional district.

Covering 15 counties and a portion of Pondera County, Montana’s western U.S. House district includes Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Browning, Libby, Dillon, Deer Lodge, Hamilton, Kalispell and Polson. Former congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state lawmaker and statewide candidate Al Olszewski are the most well-known in the GOP primary. They face Mary Todd, a church leader and small business owner from Kalispell; Mitch Heuer, a home builder from Whitefish; and Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula in the Republican primary.

In recent interviews with the Montana State News Bureau, forums and radio interviews throughout the district, the candidates identified the problems they see with the state and the country and weigh in on policies as they make their case to voters for the June 7 primary election.

Ryan Zinke

Zinke comes into the race with the highest profile and, according to political analysts, as the likely frontrunner. He first came onto the state political scene in 2008 with election to the Montana Senate. Following an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor, Zinke emerged from a competitive GOP primary in 2014 for the state’s sole U.S. House seat, going on to win.

In 2016 the former Navy SEAL from Whitefish had just been reelected when then-President Donald Trump tapped him as Secretary of the Interior, making Zinke Montana’s first presidential cabinet member. There, he expanded oil and gas leasing on federal lands; backed shrinking several national monuments while recommending three new ones including the Badger-Two Medicine area in Montana; and pushed a new wildlife migration corridor initiative.

Zinke’s tenure ended in 2019, when he resigned amid multiple ethics investigations before Democrats took control of the House. An inspector general’s report released this year found he misused his authority to help with a commercial project in Whitefish, and then misrepresented his role to investigators — issues that several of his political opponents have zeroed in on.

When announcing his run for the western district, Zinke touted his experience in energy and public lands, identified housing as a major issue, and endorsed conservative policies on immigration, abortion and guns. He says division in the country needs to be mended.

“I think there’s too much anger, and the anger is distracting us from getting things done,” he said in a recent interview. “In Montana when a barn’s on fire, you don’t ask if it’s Republican or Democrat, you put it out, that’s what we do."

Still, Zinke’s campaign continues to take an uncompromising line at times, putting the election in terms of war, and in campaign materials and emails portraying Democrats as authoritarian and radical. He defends the language, saying he has friends who are Democrats but that “crazy is crazy no matter where it comes from,” and adding that he hopes the “woke” movement will eventually only be found in history books.

“I think most of America doesn’t believe in the woke movement,” he said. “I think most of America is kind of waking up, and I think there are values that’s made America great and I think we should defend those values. And I think there’s values in Montana that are unique and we should defend our lifestyles here.”

The new western district stands out in terms of diversity, he says, with timber, wilderness areas, brucellosis and cities ranging from Kalispell to Butte. Zinke was happy to see the Blackfeet Reservation included in the west.

“If they were in the east, I think the plight of the Blackfeet would be blended in with some of the other tribes,” he said. “I’ve spent a little time with the Blackfeet recently and I can tell you the Blackfeet need some resources and need some help.”

Another major concern from voters is Montana's affordable housing crisis.

“I hear a lot about affordable housing, just the concern that property values have gone up, that means taxes will go up, rental costs have gone up, it’s the lack of ability and affordability of housing across the board,” Zinke said.

As a congressman, Zinke says lawmakers can look at access to capital through federal programs such as Freddie Mac, as well as ways to add flexibility in regulations for states to address supply and costs in more tailored ways.

Zinke quickly garnered support from some high-profile Republicans, receiving endorsements from Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines. He also received perhaps the biggest endorsement in the race with Trump backing his former Interior secretary.

Zinke has denounced the investigations at Interior as politically motivated and a product of the so-called “deep state.”

“When you start exposing the serpents when you drain the swamp, they don’t like it, and they attack,” he said. “And time and time again, they attack me, and time and time again if you read the IG report closely, no wrongdoing.”

When asked about his opponents in the race, particularly those lodging attacks against him, Zinke replied, “You know I don’t think of them at all, I just think about my country and our state.”

Al Olszewski

Olszewski continues to tout his conservative roots as he makes his bid for Congress, campaigning “to defend the Second Amendment, protect the unborn, rein in the high cost of health care, open public lands, and protect agriculture.”

Olszewski recently visited the southern border with the House Freedom Caucus. He plans to join the caucus if elected, and pledges to “double down” on the votes of Montana’s Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, who has taken a number of controversial votes in his first term and is running in the new eastern district, where he is considered a favorite to win.

“I refuse to let this federal government tell me how to run my life, how to run my business through burdensome regulations, how we’re going to educate our children and whether or not I get to go to church,” Olszewski said. “The battle is in D.C. and I’d like to go join that battle.”

Olszewski cites his legislative experience coupled with his status as a D.C. outsider as assets. While he has taken a hardline on many issues and continues to do so, he pointed to bipartisan work in the state Legislature on mental health and child welfare.

“Let’s fight for our country and work together on those things that have common ground,” he said. “But when we’re dealing with people who are trying to cancel through a woke philosophy, it’s not 'live and let live,' it’s 'if you disagree with us we’re going to do everything to cancel you and destroy you and belittle you.' There is no room to compromise on those issues that deal with freedom and our Constitution and our bill of rights.”

Olszewski has also targeted Zinke as a “big government Republican,” saying Zinke promised conservative votes but “voted another way.” Olszewski believes the former congressman is too moderate, citing scores from third-party conservative organizations.

“There’s only two candidates in this race that have an extensive voting record, that people can not only hear what we promise but to see if those promises convert into support for legislation that goes along with that,” Olszewski said. “This is a real race. Ryan is the first candidate I’ve ever run against that puts wind in my sails.”

Olszewski has also attacked Zinke on his resignation from Interior, as well as raised issues about the amount of time Zinke spends out of state and travel violations while in the Navy. Following the release of the inspector general’s report earlier this year, Olszewski released a statement calling Zinke “one of the most corrupt persons in Washington” and “a dishonest man.”

“What the inspector general, who was appointed by Trump, stated was he lied, lack of candor,” Olszewski said. “… That is an integrity issue.”

Despite not receiving Trump’s endorsement, Olszewski says he respects the former president and that nobody has yet to replace him as leader of the Republican Party.

“Like almost all Montanans who voted and supported him, whether in the Republican Party or Independent or even our Trump Democrats, is that we respect what he was doing for the country and his America-first policies, which I 100% support,” he said. “He endorsed Ryan Zinke, who was a former Trump administrator, who had to resign in disgrace as we’ve seen with OIG report, and that’s up to President Trump to make that determination.”

Mary Todd

Todd, a political newcomer, is a church leader and small business owner from Kalispell. She bills herself an “America first” conservative, promising to crack down on China and government corruption. She highlights her opposition to abortion, support of gun rights and public lands access as priorities.

Todd notes that she is the only woman running on the Republican side, and if elected, would be only the first woman since Jeannette Rankin sent from Montana to Congress.

“I want voters to know that I’m a pioneer, I’m a fighter, pioneers don’t quit, they don’t stop when things get hard, they push through,” she said. “I don’t have a voting record but I have a life record. Everything I say can be backed up by looking at my life.”

A significant theme of Todd’s campaign focuses on the 2012 death of her son, Shane, in Singapore where he was working as an electrical engineer. Despite a finding of suicide by authorities there, evidence examined from Shane’s hard drive shows he objected to the illegal transfer of U.S. data to a Chinese tech giant, Todd says.

At home Todd says some federal authorities and lawmakers agreed with the family’s conclusion that Shane was murdered, but refused to investigate. She believes the lack of action is due to China’s influence here.

Todd says her campaign is not an effort to seek justice for her son — she wrote a book about the events titled “Hard Drive: A Family’s Fight Against Three Countries” — but to illustrate corruption and the knowledge she has gained through her family’s experience.

“I’m looking at this as a national election. It’s a national story and I care about what’s happened to our nation,” she said. “I want to end government corruption, expose it and be part of this solution, and I cannot be bought.”

Todd was excited to see the new western congressional district but had issues with the candidates when she decided to file.

“The reason I’m running is I’ve been speaking on national security for several years, and every time I speak people keep saying I need to run for office, which was not my dream come true, I’ve never considered it,” she said. “When this new district came up I kept hoping there’d be a really good candidate, and I didn’t see that happen.”

Todd’s assertions at times tread into the unverifiable or conspiratorial, believing many issues are part of a larger effort to weaken the United States or push global socialism. She often cites efforts from China to grow its global influence or entities such as the World Economic Forum as behind-the-scenes actors.

“People are starting to understand, all of this stuff we’re going through, the COVID lockdowns, (Black Lives Matter), critical race theory, the gender stuff they’re trying to shove down our kids, telling little boys they can be little girls, is all connected and is all part of a plan to destroy the United States,” she said.

Matt Jette

Jette, a Missoula school teacher, has sought to separate himself in the race, arguing that culture war politics is a distraction from tackling important issues facing the country. To that end he has waged a campaign of equal opportunity criticism at both parties, but also argues the current state of education is creating a failing electorate.

“One of the grossest things happening in education is decay in terms of reading and writing and to be able to think well as students,” he said. “I think that is probably the precursor to a big problem in our representative democracy where people no longer think, they just go by labels, ‘R’ or ‘D’ or whatever the case might be.”

Jette, an organ donor recipient, launched an organ donor nonprofit with his brother and started a business helping students prepare for standardized tests. He ran unsuccessfully in Arizona both as a Democrat and Republican, although he leans right on most issues, he said. When he heard Zinke planned to run, Jette was living in Florida at the time. He decided to return to Montana to launch his own campaign.

“The primary reason and I’ll be honest with you, is Ryan Zinke,” he said of why he's running. “I believe in American exceptionalism, I believe in doing better in education and health care, but the primary reason is Ryan Zinke. Enough is enough, I’m just tired of bad people representing good people.”

Jette sees both positives and negatives with Montana gaining a second congressional seat. More representation is certainly good, he says, but it also means that Montana is changing in terms of population, and not all growth is good.

“It’s going to come down to what policies are best for the state of Montana, what policies are best for the country, and I think that starts with health care, I think it starts with education, it starts with a proper defense, and the idea that America is exceptional, that we still have to adhere to the fact that we are a beacon, that the stronger America is the better the world is,” he said.

Jette’s answers to questions often tie back to what he sees as missing details from discussions, for example a lack of understanding economic forces and the importance of trade. Talking about the education system, the media and the extreme sectors of parties driving messaging, he goes so far as to characterize many voters as not just ignorant but willfully “dumb.”

“I hate to use the word but being dumb is a choice. If you’re ignorant then you’ve never been exposed to something, but you’re choosing to be dumb because you’re not researching, you’re not reading, you’re not thinking through,” he said.

Jette says his goal is to educate people and to capture those in the middle raising families and living their lives that struggle to know who to believe at election time.

Mitch Heuer

Heuer, a home builder and inventor from Whitefish, is another political newcomer. He believes his background is needed in Congress to tackle issues ranging from the southern border to housing.

“Well I guess the brokenness of what’s going on in Congress, and being a mechanical mind, and an engineering mind,” Heuer said about choosing to run. “… So I understand how solutions need to be from the foundation all the way up to solve things sequentially to get the desired outcome.

“I’m up against some tough competition, that’s for sure, but I don’t see any of my competition having the innovative and engineering-type approach to problem solving.”

Heuer believes Congress has become so inoperable that part of his campaign focuses on the calling of a Convention of States. There, with the power of state legislatures, he hopes to push for amendments installing term limits for Congress, requiring a balanced budget and ensuring border security.

“We have a lame duck Congress that’s inactive on many of these crises,” he said. “Congress is not getting it done, they haven’t been getting it done, they’ve got to go.”

Heuer would also like to see more vocational training in schools, and with his background in homebuilding, more focus on Montana’s affordable housing crisis.

As an inventor, Heuer developed the "Protectors Choice," a weapon designed to fire both lethal and nonlethal projectiles. He believes the device would be a major asset to school staff in the event of an active shooter. He has also developed a product using recycled Styrofoam to build Lego-like blocks for construction use — a potential solution to high housing costs.

“I see the potential for many amazing things in society if we can help our fellow man reach their full potential, but they can’t do it if they’re consumed with the burden of lack of shelter. They’re never going to be all they can be,” he said. “… I’m kind of the reluctant candidate, I don’t have much of an appetite for politicians but I didn’t see anybody presenting solutions, and the more I dig into it, there needs to be a lot more solutions.”

Heuer would like to look at what government programs may be available but says he does not favor government housing.

“I’m not saying the federal government should supply houses to people, that’s not my point of view at all,” he said. “It’s actually detrimental in my mind to the development of a human being to give them much of anything at all. If they don’t earn it, (they’ll) not see value if they’re given things.”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

