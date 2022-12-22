Republicans dial down rhetoric in final judicial report

Republicans removed some of their more pointed language from their draft investigative report into the judicial branch Thursday after subjects of that report, including the chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court, warned the GOP was courting legal action.

The Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency adopted the report and its changes on a party-line 4-2 vote.

The draft report released a week ago by the committee's Republican members accused Chief Justice Mike McGrath of lying to lawmakers, the press and the public during last year's interbranch conflict between the Republicans and judiciary. In a response issued Wednesday, McGrath demanded they remove what he called "libelous accusations" from the report's final version.

Randy Cox, who represented the Montana Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin through a legal dispute over the Legislature's subpoenas for judicial records last year, was also accused of inappropriate conduct in the committee's draft report. And Cox, too, issued a letter this week demanding the committee retract the allegations.

Committee chair Greg Hertz, a Republican senator from Polson, announced during Thursday's hearing portions related to those demands would be removed.

"I don't think it really particularly added anything to the report," Hertz said of the separate lines which had claimed McGrath and Cox "lied."

Missoula Sen. Diane Sands, one of the two Democratic committee members, commended the removal and urged the committee go further in its retractions.

"That is not the decorum the Legislature uses," Sands said. "Plus, I think it's also certainly grounds for libelous lawsuits and inappropriate. … I view this attack in this report as being an attack on the independence of the judiciary and just a completely unfounded, in fact, an outrageous attack on the integrity of the court."

Sands and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a Helena Democrat, reiterated during the committee's final hearing they were not involved in crafting the majority's report and voted against its adoption. Abbott noted that while the committee was formed to dissect and examine judicial proceedings, none of its members are attorneys.

"I want to make it really clear, on the record today, that minority members had no input into this report and aren't responsible for the content in any way," Abbott said.

The Democrats' motioned for the committee to similarly adopt their minority report, released Wednesday, failed when all four Republicans voted against it; Hertz noted the report would be collected in the record of the committee's work anyway.

The meeting drew just one person for public comment and wrapped up 30 minutes into its two-hour schedule. It was an anticlimactic conclusion to a historic and hostile clash that saw lawmakers subpoenaing judicial records, Supreme Court justices testifying at the Capitol and taking the witness stand in court, Republicans openly defying court orders, and justices recusing themselves for privately taking stances on legislation that would see swift legal challenges in court.

The committee's Thursday hearing was most likely its last. Earlier this month, lawmakers voted to wind down the committee upon the start of the 2023 Legislature, although the final vote to do so won't come until the start of the new session.

It seems unlikely, however, Republicans will disengage from their concerns with the judicial branch. As of Thursday, dozens of bill drafts lay in waiting at the state Capitol with loose titles such as "Generally revise laws relating to the judiciary," and the committee's final report adopted Thursday still includes 10 potential legislative actions lawmakers could take to address the concerns that ignited the committee's work nearly two years ago.

The 2023 Legislature begins Jan. 2.