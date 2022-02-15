Republicans debate PSC maps as time runs short for a special session

The window is closing for the Montana Legislature to reconvene in Helena to redraw districts for the Public Service Commission, but the top two Republican leaders say they support a special session, while questioning an effort to add "election integrity" issues to the agenda.

Montana’s five PSC districts haven’t been updated in nearly two decades, creating unconstitutional disparities between the numbers of voters that now reside in them. A federal court may soon step in to re-draw the district map, in response to a lawsuit filed by voters in January. The Legislature is saddled with the responsibility to redraw the districts after each census, but hasn’t done so since 2003.

Lawmakers can call themselves back into session if enough of them support it through a legislative poll. But that could prove time-consuming, with lawmakers given 30 days to respond. Approaching deadlines may now leave the possibility of a special session in the hands of the governor, who can unilaterally call the Legislature back to Helena.

“I would say that we remain very concerned about the courts overstepping their authority and inserting themselves into this map situation … that’s not their purview,” House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, said. “Leadership from both the House and the Senate, we’ve been in discussions almost every single day in the last few weeks, so as far as that goes we’re still working on it and hoping that we can come up with a consensus amongst our caucus.”

Federal judges overseeing the PSC map case have set a trial for March 4, and the candidate registration deadline is March 14. Adding to the time crunch, the Legislative Services Division ideally needs 14 days' notice to prepare for lawmakers to reconvene.

Republican Gov. Gianforte has said he is willing to call a special session "for the sole purpose of PSC redistricting" if lawmakers can agree on a new map ahead of time.

To that end, Republicans have been circulating and debating a number of potential maps to equalize the PSC districts before it falls to a panel of federal judges.

Expanding the call

Rep. Derek Skees, a Kalispell Republican who has been an outspoken supporter of a special session, this week circulated a proposed map and a draft letter to the governor asking him to reconvene lawmakers to pass a new PSC map, while also asking that the session allow the Legislature to appoint and fund a special interim committee "created with investigatory powers and charged with confirming the election integrity of Montana."

The latter issue has been a goal of some GOP lawmakers who signed onto a letter asking for the committee last September. But many Republicans — including some who signed the September letter — have said they won't support a special session if it bleeds into other issues.

In his email, Skees asked fellow legislators to sign on in support of the letter, which he wrote will be sent to Gianforte on Friday. The letter asks the governor to convene lawmakers no later than Feb. 28 to beat the federal court's March 4 deadline.

Tuesday afternoon, Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Speaker Wylie Galt, sent a letter to legislators supporting a narrow special session to address the PSC districts, while questioning attempts to add election issues onto the agenda. Writing that cost estimates for the committee have ranged "from $50,000 to $500,000 according to different legislators," they asked for clarity on the actual cost, how the money would be spent and what investigative powers aren't already provided to existing committees.

"What specifically will it be investigating and what does it seek to achieve?" the two leaders wrote. "Are there specific policy proposals that will be brought forward to the committee?"

They also cited a half-dozen bills passed by Republicans last year that they said "improve the integrity of Montana's elections."

"As you know, special sessions are very brief and require a lot of coordination to be successful," they continued. "... Legislators should have a clear and full understanding of the special select committee proposal prior to being expected to sign onto a letter calling for a special session addressing that topic."

Their comments appeared to echo concerns expressed by Democrats and some Republicans that calling lawmakers back to Helena is expensive. Legislative Services estimates a special session would cost $108,000 for the first day, plus $56,000 for each subsequent day.

And in a letter sent to House and Senate leaders Tuesday afternoon, Gianforte doubled down on his stance that he’ll only call a special session to address the PSC issue.

“I take seriously our role as elected officials to be responsible stewards of taxpayer resources and also recognize, with a citizen legislature, the individual responsibilities of your members outside of regular legislative sessions,” he wrote. “For those reasons, I do not take calling a special session lightly.”

The push for an expanded special session has a number of Republicans wary of agreeing to reconvene at all. Once a special session is underway, it's possible lawmakers could vote to expand the scope into other issues, like probing the state's election security. Sen. Duane Ankney, R-Colstrip, has remained staunchly opposed to calling a special session, and said such votes could provide fodder for primary opponents from the right wing to run attack ads and mailers against incumbents in the upcoming primary elections.

"The average person doesn't really understand what was discussed, what was said or why somebody thought it was a bad idea," he said. "... It's a postcard vote, they take them all the time, and you bet that is a big fear. There's some pretty hot races in June."

Included in Skees' email, which was sent to both Republicans and Democrats, was a link to a PSC map Skees is asking lawmakers to support. It would create one distinct district in northwestern Montana, anchored by Flathead County and including Missoula. The current PSC map has two districts running north-to-south in that fast-growing region.

While the current districts vary in population by as much as 53,000 residents, the proposed map would create a difference of 3,144 residents between the most populated and least populated districts.

That map would also draw Skees outside the district he's campaigning in this year, and place him inside the one held by Commissioner Jennifer Fielder, a Republican not up for reelection until 2024.

That political consideration surfaced publicly last month, when fellow Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, told the audience at a public meeting that party leadership had hammered out a deal in which Skees would support such a map if "election integrity" issues were also addressed in a special session. Skees has said it was only a suggestion, and his support isn't contingent upon the election committee.

Skees declined to comment for this story. In a Jan. 26 interview, he told the Montana State News Bureau he would be willing to throw his support behind a map that precluded him from running in 2022, if it “creates a stronger district and allows for better representation for the constituents that I represent in the Flathead.” As treasurer of the Montana GOP, Skees is one of the top officers in the state party leadership.

For their part, minority Democrats in the House and Senate have called the special session proposals a waste of time and money, and argued the 2023 legislative session would be the proper time to address new PSC districts.

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said chatter about a special session had seemed to die down recently. That doesn’t necessarily mean others aren’t closing in on a map that can unite enough Republicans to form majorities in both chambers, he added. But he said there’s a reason PSC maps haven’t been updated in so long that the courts are now preparing to step in.

“No one wants to agree on a map,” he said. “That’s why we’re in this quandary now.”

