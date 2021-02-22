Republicans combine bills to limit powers of governor, local health boards

While objecting broadly to the proposal, Democrats on the House Business and Labor Committee zeroed in on language in the bill draft that would count unreturned ballots as “no” votes. They argued that if legislators were unreachable or otherwise unable to submit their ballots during a disaster, their lack of participation could stand in the way of a necessary emergency declaration.

Regier responded that the governor should be required to solicit approval from the Legislature, and other Republicans argued that legislators who want to continue the state of emergency need to take the responsibility to get their votes counted.

The proposal would require the secretary of state to send ballots to lawmakers within three days of the governor requesting an extension. Ballots would be due back in seven days.

Separately, the Legislature would be able to request a special session to modify or end an emergency declaration. Compared to the normal special session polling procedures, the new language would direct the secretary of state to expedite the process during a state of emergency.