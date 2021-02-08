Republicans advance new voter ID restrictions from Senate committee

Republicans on Monday advanced a bill adding new restrictions on the types of photo identification voters can use to cast their ballots on Election Day, sending it to the full Senate for consideration.

Senate Bill 169 was endorsed by the Senate State Administration Committee on a 5-3 vote. All Republicans on the panel voted in favor of the measure, while all the Democrats voted against.

“It’s voter suppression on its face, and I think we can’t be naïve about what this bill is trying to do,” Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, said during the committee’s discussion on the bill. “It’s going to make it harder for everyday Montanans to cast their ballots.”

Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, didn’t offer any new comments on his proposal during the discussion. In a hearing on the bill last week, he had argued for it as a measure to tighten up Montana’s voting requirements and improve “election integrity.”