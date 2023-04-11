Republican lawmakers are close to passing additional restrictions on abortion in Montana, following debate and initial votes on two bills Tuesday.

House Bill 575 from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, would ban abortions after 24 weeks or if a fetus is determined viable as defined in the bill. Gestational age calculations must include a margin of error and the abilities of a medical provider or facility to sustain the life of an infant is not taken into account. Medical professionals would be required to make a written determination of viability including a mandated ultrasound, and could face criminal charges for violating the bill.

HB 575 includes an exemption for cases in where the abortion would be necessary to preserve the life of the mother.

The written determination and ultrasound would provide evidence for medical professionals to defend themselves from potential challenges, said Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, who carried the bill on the Senate floor.

“If you’re concerned about medical care for the mother, it’s there. If you’re concerned about protecting the lives of children, it’s there,” he told the Senate.

HB 575 passed the House along party lines 68-31 on March 2.

Senate Democrats spoke against the bill Tuesday as an invasion of privacy and the decisions of medical professionals in determining appropriate care.

“This is yet another attempt (at) unnecessary and unwanted government overreach into the personal and private medical decision of Montana citizens,” said Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-East Helena.

Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, said that abortions occurring after 24 weeks are due to very serious and traumatic medical issues with the pregnancy.

“The best medical judgement should drive all important medical decisions, don’t let political agendas influence this decision again,” she said.

Minority Leader Pat Flowers of Belgrade referenced amendments voted down by Republicans earlier Tuesday to fund additional services for people with disabilities, saying the “duplicity of actions smacks me upside the head,” as the bill would “bring more disabled people into the world.”

“If that’s the choice that you make, you need to also consider that you have to assist families and those folks as they arrive into our world,” he said.

In two amendments Republicans defeated earlier Tuesday in a Senate budget committee, minority Democrats proposed spending about $15.5 million in state money, plus corresponding federal cash, to help reduce waitlists for people with developmental disabilities. In one case, Sen. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman, said nearly 2,400 people are on a waitlist for some home- and community-based services, and 1,400 of those people were qualified to receive services immediately if those were available.

Republicans have repeatedly opposed those efforts, saying more money would not necessarily increase a shortage of slots for services.

Flowers’ comments drew a sharp rebuke from Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, who said he took exception to the insinuation that people with disabilities were not deserving of life.

“If find that reprehensible,” he said.

Emrich also referenced Flowers’ comments in encouraging a vote for the bill, saying that many people with disabilities lead happy and healthy lives and that no one has the right to tell them they do not have the right to exist.

Flowers said in an interview after the vote that his comments were misconstrued.

“My comments were probably a little bit clumsy but my point was, often it feels like my colleagues across the aisle are worried about the unborn, but once they’re born, they don’t seem to have that same commitment,” he said.

The Senate gave initial approval to HB 575 on a vote of 30-20 with only four Republicans breaking to vote against the measure. It still faces a final vote before advancing to the governor.

House Bill 625 from Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings, would say that an infant born alive following an attempted abortion in an abortion clinic, medical facility, or other facility is entitled to the same protections under the law that would arise for any newborn infant or for any person who comes to a medical facility or other facility for screening or treatment.

It is similar to legislation from 2021 that put a so-called “born-alive” infant protection act before voters via LR 131. Voters defeated the measure by a 53%-47% margin.

HB 625 passed the House on a 66-32 vote.

Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, carried the bill on the Senate floor. As drafted the bill addresses concerns raised by medical professionals about the ballot referendum in that it could deny comfort care to babies with no chance of survival, he said, adding that the bill holds providers to their oath to do no harm.

Democrats again spoke against the bill.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, pointed to the history for Native Americans’ struggles to gain rights and now facing HB 625 attempting to take rights away.

Sen. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, noted that the situation contemplated by the bill is already covered by existing law, and pointed to the vote on the referendum.

“(HB 625) seeks to enact by statute what Montana has already rejected,” she said.

The bill passed an initial vote largely along party lines with a margin of 31-19 and only three Republicans voting against it.

Republicans behind the power of their supermajority have advanced a slate of bills attempting to restrict abortion this session. On Monday, a district court judge declined to temporarily halt one bill that seeks to restrict certain procedures before it receives Gov. Greg Gianforte’s signature and it becomes law.

Republicans in other red states have advanced measures to restrict abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade in the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision. The decision eliminated national protections for access to pre-viability abortion, thus allowing states to pass additional restrictions. Pre-viability abortion remains legal in Montana under the state Constitution.

Lee State Bureau head Holly Michels contributed to this story.