Republican auditor candidates violated campaign finance laws

HELENA — A primary election contest that spilled over into the campaign finance arena has led to potential fines for two candidates who sought the Republican nomination for Montana state auditor and commissioner of securities and insurance.

Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan determined last week that the winning candidate, Troy Downing, had seven violations while another candidate, Scott Tuxbury, had one violation.

Downing failed to provide opposing candidates with copies of a campaign mailer and a television ad that mentioned them and were used within 10 days of the primary election, both violations of the state's Clean Campaign Act, Mangan said.

Downing also failed to report the cost of about 33,000 mailers and the money spent on television ads aired in the days before the June primary, said Mangan.

Tuxbury's campaign manager filed four complaints against Downing over a three-day period starting a day after Downing's campaign manager filed a complaint against Tuxbury.

Mangan found Tuxbury did not disclose the details of a $79,000 in-kind contribution to his campaign after an addendum that was to contain the information was not filed with the report.

Downing and state Rep. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, are running in the general election for auditor.

