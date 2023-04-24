Republicans tried and failed Monday to resurrect a pair of controversial bills that carry implications for the 2024 general election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Jon Tester.

Lawmakers first attempted Monday morning to resurrect stalled legislation that would likely eliminate third parties from that general election. Senate Bill 566 would have created a “top two” primary system for the Senate race, a proposal criticized by Democrats as very specifically putting a thumb on the scales against Tester, who is running for reelection.

The Libertarian Party is the only third party that consistently qualifies for the general election ballot in Montana, and is sometimes seen as taking away votes from GOP candidates. Tester’s three successful elections to the seat were each decided by fairly tight margins.

SB 566 was tabled by a committee a week ago by a House committee. But a proposed amendment on a different bill sitting in a Senate committee would have gutted that bill and rewritten it to be substantially the same as SB 566.

The Senate State Administration Committee typically meets on weekday afternoons, but the Republican chairman called an 8 a.m. meeting to resurrect HB 774 — which was voted down the Friday before — and consider amendments. That attempt failed on a 4-6 vote with little discussion.

“I like the concept, I like the idea, it’s just too much at the eleventh hour,” said Sen. Theresa Manzella, a Hamilton Republican who was one of the “no” votes.

The corresponding committee in the House also failed to get enough buy-in to exhume a failed bill that would have made it harder for third parties to make it onto the ballot. Senate Bill 565 had been tabled by the House State Administration Committee the previous week, but that committee also met Monday morning to reconsider its previous actions. Both bills were carried by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson.

After the Republican chair, Rep. Julie Dooling of Helena, took a break to meet with her fellow GOP lawmakers on the committee, she returned and withdrew her motion to take SB 565 off the table. Ten of the committee’s 12 Republicans would have needed to vote in favor of reconsidering the bill to bring it back.

“We weren’t even supposed to meet today, and after talking this weekend we thought the votes were there,” Dooling said afterwards. “They weren’t, so I didn’t want to belabor the point.”