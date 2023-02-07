Medicaid covers 30% of Montana’s working-age maids, child care workers, food preparation workers, cooks and bakers, according to one of two new reports recently released that examine the health and economic impacts of Medicaid and the state’s expansion program.

Among adult Medicaid recipients who work, about half are employed within just 20 occupations, from personal care aids to cashiers and waitstaff to retail salespeople, farmers, ranchers and janitors, among other jobs.

The author of the study examining the economic effects of Medicaid and its expansion in Montana is Bryce Ward, who said he wanted to look at employment characteristics to put a human face on the data.

“It’s just my way of trying to (take) one step more toward personalizing these people,” Ward, who operates his own economic analysis consulting firm, said in an interview this week.

“If you are at a restaurant, 30% of the cooks at that restaurant have Medicaid on average; 34% of maids and housekeepers, these are 31% of child care workers. I might interact with some of these people or at least I have some vague sense of who they are. We’re talking about a third, that’s a high percentage, and we don’t walk around telling people 'I'm on Medicaid expansion.'

“A lot of the ways we talk about people who receive Medicaid or all forms of public assistance, there tends to be a dehumanization of it a lot of times,” Ward continued.

The duo of reports, Ward’s and an annual document reviewing the performance of Medicaid in Montana, both show the program is working to increase access to care, reduce the reliance on using emergency departments and help people move to more preventative services. The information also shows Montana’s Medicaid expansion program more than pays for itself through savings to the state budget from an increased federal match for the program and higher revenues from increased economic activity.

The annual report is funded by the Montana Healthcare Foundation and the economic report is paid for by MHF and the Headwaters Foundation.

Dr. Aaron Wernham is CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation and said he was struck by how the list of occupations most frequently covered overlaps with people classified as essential workers during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We know these people are doing jobs that are absolutely essential to he rest of us,” Wernham said in an interview this week. “They keep society running, they keep children cared for, they keep us stocked with food and keep the supply chain going.”

The Montana Healthcare Foundation's annual report is meant to understand if the program is holding up to its intended goal of improving health in the state. Reviews have show that’s the case, and that the program pays for itself and also generates a massive amount of increased economic activity in the state.

“Overall we’re continuing to build on how the program is really achieving its aims,” Wernham said.

The annual report shows that people are accessing preventive services, which appears to be contributing to the reduced use of higher-cost emergency and inpatient services, Wernham said. That translates to lower costs over the years people are enrolled.

In 2021 more than 15,470 adults covered on expansion had preventive or wellness exams, according to the report. Across all Medicaid programs, there were more than 62,000 wellness exams, 118,000 preventive dental services and more than 45,000 non-COVID-19 vaccinations.

In 2021, those covered by expansion had 2,117 newly diagnosed cases of hypertension and there were 6,611 treated for the disease. About 1,090 were diagnosed with diabetes and 3,506 were treated. Figures were even higher for mental health treatment, with 34,156 receiving care in 2021 and 5,750 getting substance use treatment.

“That’s really painting a picture of the type of early screening and diagnoses and treatment we hoped to see in the program and people are using the program that way,” Wernham said.

The annual report also showed that previous data indicating evidence people are using emergency departments less is continuing to play out. In their first year of enrollment, about 4,200 people with substance use disorder went to emergency departments, but by their third year that figure dropped 10%. Emergency department use for dental problems like loss of teeth dropped even more dramatically, down 37% over three years.

The report also shows that people are shifting their care, along with corresponding cost changes, to more preventive options.

“This all paints a picture of a program doing what it was supposed to do to improve the health of Montana and help contain the costs as well,” Wernham said.

The reports both show that a majority of those covered by expansion are working, with 66% working in some capacity and 76% either working full- or part-time or attending school. Only 4% are not working and report no impediments to work. Ward added that Montanans on Medicaid are more likely to work than those in other states, which would include states with work requirement programs.

The economic-focused report found that some of the economic impacts, especially at a county level, are hard to track, but the total number of jobs supported by Medicaid expansion is equal to 0.7 percent of total county employment in a median county. That's much larger — 1.3% — in health care centers like Yellowstone or Missoula counties.

To put that into context, Ward said 1.3% of jobs in Missoula County would be equal to everyone working in the real estate industry, or the number of people working at gas stations.

“Take out that 1% and that’s noticeable,” Ward said. “Many recessions don't even decline by that amount.”

Ward also pointed out most of the jobs are in health care, which tends to offer relatively high wages and stability.

Medicaid expansion also has a higher reimbursement rate, with the federal government picking up 90% of the costs. That means the state can shift people from lower-reimbursed programs to expansion, which saves between $32-$49 million a year, or about half of the cost of the expansion program. The report also estimates Medicaid expansion's coverage of substance use and mental health programs and a shift in inmate hospital costs has saved the state $13.8 million, which is about 15% of the program's cost.

"Even without accounting for additional ripple effects from Medicaid expansion on the state budget ... budget savings attributable to expansion offset roughly 59-83% of the state's share of expansion costs."

Additionally, a special revenue fund created in the 2019 bill to continue expansion covered $53.4 million, or 58%, of the state's expansion costs.

The report also found that shifting who pays for health care from individuals to a program that’s mostly paid for by the federal government has meant Montana households have from $250-$300 million more to spend in other parts of the economy.

“The store, gym, rent, whatever it is, I now get to spend that money elsewhere in the economy and … it’s a couple hundred million, that's a lot of money,” Ward said.

Ward's report also found that in addition to the 71% of people who received medicaid working in the year they had coverage, the program also did not change the propensity for low-income Montanans to work. The work requirement provision in a 2019 bill that reauthorized Medicaid expansion was stalled following federal action.

There are big changes coming for Medicaid in Montana, first with the start of the redetermination process in April. That will be when the state starts reviewing the qualifications of enrollees after a pause put in place during the pandemic.

There are concerns that people who still remain qualified for coverage may lose it because they miss communications from the state health department.

“The big concern about unwinding here and across the country is really that it’s very possible that some of the people you care most about keeping on Medicaid are the most likely to lose Medicaid,” Wernham said. “People with serious mental illness or substance use … have had to move around a little bit to get treatment and don’t have a current address in the system, or on reservations or very rural areas that don’t have reliable mail. There are going to be the people that are very vulnerable from a health standpoint as well as maybe having some barriers to completing the redetermination in a timely way.”

The annual study showed that about two-thirds of those covered by expansion are from rural parts of the state.

The next big hurdle is in 2025, when the state's expansion program will end unless legislators that year pass a bill to continue it. While that's still two years away, Wernham said groups are already working to provide lawmakers with information about the program and its economic effects.