Report: State hospital discharge practice sets homeless patients up for failure

The Montana State Hospital has long discharged some patients to homeless shelters even when there are no beds available, an approach that sets people up for readmission or worse, according an advocacy and protection group's report released Thursday.

Disability Rights Montana, a federally mandated advocacy group, released "The Yellow Bags," a nod to the drawstring sack that often signals someone who has been discharged from the state hospital directly to a homeless shelter.

The report outlines several instances in which the state hospital failed to communicate with a shelter that someone was soon arriving.

The state hospital's own policies for discharging people require communication with community providers, eventually shaping a re-entry and aftercare plan in place with community contacts. According to the DRM report, no staff at any facility said the state hospital made a follow-up call to ensure the patient had even arrived. The report shows DMR contacted 10 shelters in seven of the state's largest cities.

In one case included in the report, Shawn Du was driven from the Warm Springs facility to God's Love in Helena, where he was told he would have long-term housing. Instead he found the facility full. The resources provided to him by state hospital staff included a list of food banks in the county, but some were 70 miles or more away in Lincoln and Augusta.

"I guess I have my sleeping bag," Du told a Disability Rights investigator.

Asked to respond to the report, a Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesperson said the department would conduct an "immediate review" of the cases it identified.

The 20-page report traces the practice back as far as 2000, when Jennifer Facque of Helena began a 13-year string of readmissions to the state hospital. She was discharged with medication supplies ranging from 30 days to three days, according to the report, and sometimes appointments were scheduled so far out that the medications she needed to maintain balance outside of the state hospital would run out.

In Du's case, he had previously been banned from the Helena shelter due to past behaviors that put the safety of staff and other residents at risk. The state hospital discharged him there anyway, according to the report.

Disability Rights Montana set out four months ago to run down the extent of the practice, finding 16 individuals who were discharged to homeless shelters over the last 22 years, the organization's director, Bernie Franks-Ongoy, told reporters Thursday.

Whether 16 is the total number of those discharged directly to shelters is hard to say; "homeless shelters" as one of four options available to patients in their discharge paperwork.

"What we started to do was call the shelters," Franks-Ongoy said. "… It didn't take but 10 seconds for them to say 'You bet it's happening.'"

In a statement emailed to the Montana State News Bureau late Thursday, DPHHS contended patients do undergo an assessment by a medical professional prior discharge and noted the facility cannot keep patients in its custody after they no longer meet the medical or legal criteria for care.

The department's statement did not address the lack of communication with shelters prior to a patient's arrival or the cases in which a patient was dropped off at a shelter that had no available beds.

“DPHHS works diligently to ensure patients are discharged to an appropriate level of care or their residence, and continues to work on the well-known and complicated issues associated with providing appropriate care for individuals suffering from mental illness," spokesperson Jon Ebelt said. "We welcome the opportunity to be part of the conversation in finding solutions and will continue our diligent work to address the severe challenges facing MSH created after years of neglect.”

The hospital is the only state-run psychiatric facility in the state and is referred to as the "safety net" when someone who needs severe mental health services has nowhere else to go. In some cases uncovered by DRM, it's unclear whether these patients had fully met the criteria for discharge.

The state health department has come under intense scrutiny for its operation of the 173-bed psychiatric facility in the past year. A federal health agency severed its reimbursement agreement with the hospital after several patients died due the facility's failures to meet basic health and safety standards, while staffing shortages have cut deep into the hospital's ability to deliver services.

In June, state inspectors there found every emergency room door was locked and call systems throughout the building were faulty. According to the inspectors report, compiled in September, investigators also found staff shortages had created gaps in patient record-keeping.

"The hospital does not have adequate numbers of qualified therapists/professional staff to evaluate patients, formulate written individualized comprehensive treatment plan, provide active treatment measures and engage in discharge planning," the report states.

In April, the Department of Public Health and Human Services inked a $2 million contract with a consulting firm to identify issues, stabilize the staffing and manage all of its health care facilities. In October that contract was boosted to $7 million, the Montana Free Press reported.

The state health department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Franks-Ongoy said Thursday her organization is seeking solutions, whether that is actual communication with shelters or potential legislation, with the state session beginning next month.

She did not rule out possible litigation if the practice remained in place.

"I'm a big believer in using litigation when it's necessary to inspire change," Franks-Ongoy said. "But I think we can bring about change if we have the willingness of the powers at be to do something about it."

The Poverello Center is the largest homeless shelter in the state. On Thursday, director Jill Bonny said the hospital's practice of discharging people to providers without communication beforehand "absolutely" puts people in danger. People discharged to the Poverello have come with little more than handwritten prescriptions in their yellow bag, sometimes without proper clothing in the winter months.

"What happens, if they’re lucky, they end up back at the state hospital," Bonny said. "And if they’re not, that means they're interacting with law enforcement or they're not making it at night in the cold elements because they’re not prepared."

The report includes the death of Earl Sholey-Larson, a former Warm Springs patient who was dropped off at Butte Rescue Mission less than two months ago. At the time, the Butte shelter was at an intake freeze.

His older sister was in touch with him in the days following, after someone had bought him a bus ticket to Portland. She tried but ultimately lost contact with Sholey-Larson. In Portland, nineteen days after his Oct. 13 discharge from Warm Springs to a homeless shelter, he jumped from a building and died at age 28.

As Disability Rights draws attention to the discharge practice, lawmakers next month will begin working on broad solutions to bring the state hospital back into compliance with federal standards. The Governor's Office has proposed a $200 million "investment" in the state hospital and the state's behavioral health system.

"The fact that the 16 we know of, that's way too many and it just needs to be part of the conversation," Franks-Ongoy said. "We have an opportunity right now... with the surplus and the attention that the hospital and services are getting, this has to be part of the solution."