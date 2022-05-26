Report: 73% of schools that tested had dangerous lead levels in drinking water

About three-quarters of schools in Montana that submitted water samples to the state have dangerous levels of lead in the drinking water from at least one fixture, according to an update from the state Department of Environmental Quality.

A legislative committee on Wednesday expressed frustration that over $400 million in federal stimulus funds is available to fix the problem, but many schools have yet to apply for the money. Additionally, 206 schools have not submitted water samples to the state for lead testing despite a December deadline to do so, according to Greg Montgomery, DEQ's rule manager for lead in schools.

While there is no safe concentration of lead, the state sets the "actionable" level at 5 micrograms per liter. That threshold was exceeded by at least one drinking water fixture in 73% of the schools that had submitted samples, according to a May 10 report from the Department of Environmental Quality.

"I honestly am frustrated by the schools that have not sampled, and I’m wondering is there a carrot for a stick that we can use to encourage these schools to get this done?" Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, said. Vinton chairs the committee in charge of oversight for the state's infrastructure spending from the federal American Plan Rescue Act.

Jay Phillips, the chief financial officer with the state Office of Public Instruction, told the committee that OPI is unable to force schools to apply for federal funding to fix lead issues. How they spend the money is decided at the local level, he said, but updated guidance from the federal Department of Education has stated that funding from ARPA, which was passed to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, can be used for eliminating lead contamination from schools.

"As we get new guidance out we make sure we inform the schools, so they actually have the ability to go in if they want to redirect a portion of their funding for one of these projects," Phillips said. "They absolutely can come in and do a budget amendment and redirect those funds, and so if they make a decision locally, they can do that.”

Phillips said some schools had already expended all their money under the federal programs — which also include some leftover money from the CARES Act, the first COVID stimulus bill passed by Congress. He said he didn't know how many of those schools still had lead-containing fixtures or pipes that need to be addressed.

The DEQ report notes that 81% of the schools with actionable levels of lead had 20 or less fixtures that need to be replaced. The department estimated those schools could all replace those fixtures for as little as $16,000 per school.

Acknowledging that estimating costs for replacements of lead-containing fixtures can be difficult, the report pegs the approximate cost of making those upgrades in all the state's schools to be about $2.7 million. But it also notes that those estimates are based on the sampling results from just a little over half of the schools, and the total estimate is extrapolated based on those results.

Replacing lead-containing pipes averages about $500,000 per school, the report states.

Of the 13,000 samples collected throughout the schools that have submitted samples, more than a quarter had lead concentrations that exceeded that threshold. Just 95 schools had no exceedances, according to the DEQ report.

"Every parent and grandparent in the state of Montana should be asking their school board, are your children or grandchildren drinking contaminated water?" Rep. Jim Keane, D-Butte, said. "And we know some are, we have a problem. We've identified a problem."

The committee rejected a motion by Keane that would have asked Gov. Greg Gianforte to direct up to $5 million in ARPA money to offer a 25% match to local jurisdictions able to come up with the other 75% needed to replace lead-containing fixtures in their schools. The ARPA committees can only issue recommendations to the governor, who has the final say on ARPA spending.

Republicans on the committee opposed the proposal, while Democrats supported it.

The issue has also caught the attention of other legislative committees. The Water Policy Interim Committee sent a letter Monday to the ARPA Infrastructure Committee urging them to use federal funds to address the issue.

"The committee recognizes that exposure to lead can harm children, by damaging the brain and nervous system, slowing growth and development, and causing learning, behavior, hearing and speech problems," the letter states. It was signed by the committee's presiding officer Sen. Jeffrey Welborn.

