Report: 17 children in Montana child welfare system died in 2019

The First Years Initiative has served 651 clients with home visiting since 2018. The service is voluntary and connects case workers and health professionals with pregnant women and new parents with at-home services that can lead to better pregnancy and child health outcomes.

In this year's report, among the deaths of children know to CPS, 10 of the children who died were under the age of 1. Four were between the ages of 1-5. One child was between 6-10 and the other two were between 11-18 years old. Thirteen were male and four were female.

To begin to address drowning deaths, the state health department is partnering with Fish, Wildlife and Parks on a "Kids Don't Float" campaign.

Some drowning deaths were outdoors, and there was also an indoor death in a bathtub where a child was left unattended.

Through the partnership, the health department is sponsoring 336 loaner life jackets to be placed at parks around the state near water.