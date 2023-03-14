A coalition heavy on Democrats and Freedom Caucus Republicans on Tuesday gave a preliminary green-light to a bill that would repeal Montana’s tax on social security income, but would cost the state more than $120 million per year.

House Bill 526 passed a preliminary vote on the House floor 57-43, but now heads to the chamber’s main budget committee, where it could face some significant alterations. The chair of that committee was among the GOP lawmakers voting against the bill, after arguing it would largely benefit wealthy residents getting substantial income from other sources.

Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, pitched his proposal as a “tax simplification bill” and noted that social security recipients currently must fill out a 24-line form in addition to their other tax documentation.

“When I was running for office, I didn’t run with the idea of protecting revenue sources for Montana,” said Fielder, a member of the GOP's right-wing Freedom Caucus. “I ran with the idea of allowing Montana taxpayers to keep more money that they earn in their pocket.”

Fielder brought a similar bill last session, which passed an initial House vote in 2021 before dying in the House Appropriations Committee.

Several Republicans and Democrats noted, however, that low-income and many middle-income residents getting Social Security don’t pay any taxes on it. State law currently exempts at least 85% of those payments from income taxes. For many low- and middle-income earners, 100% of Social Security is untaxed. Recipients don’t start paying taxes on Social Security until their total income reaches certain thresholds calculated under a combination of state and federal laws.

For an individual tax filer whose only income is Social Security, up to $50,000 of that income is already tax-exempt, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

Rep. Alice Buckley, a Bozeman Democrat, argued the cost to the state could jeopardize other services needed by the elderly people the bill would ostensibly benefit.

“Of course I’m thinking about nursing homes, but I’m also thinking about skilled nurses, legal and protective services, home and food vouchers,” Buckley said. “All these things that elderly folks need, if we’re going to support them with aging with dignity in Montana.”

More than a dozen Democrats voted in favor of the bill however, despite House Minority Leader Kim Abbott dismissing it as “a really good bill for politics” and “bad policy for the state of Montana.”

Rep. Tom France of Missoula was among the Democrats to vote in favor of the bill.

“This is America’s safety net,” he said of the federal retirement program. “This is what every senior, whether they’re working for minimum wages or making much more than that, can count on.”

Rep. Jonathan Karlen, D-Missoula, brought an amendment to change the bill from a simple repeal to allowing more middle-income recipients to exempt some or all of their Social Security from state taxes. With Democrats and some Republicans voting for it, the amendment failed 52-47.

In an interview afterwards, Karlen said the bill “puts politics over sound fiscal policy to bait people into sounding like they don’t care about seniors” by voting against it.

Asked about his “yes” vote for a measure he cast as bad tax policy, he said that on one hand, “it’s a little ‘screw you — we’re not going to fall for it,’” while on the other hand Karlen said allowing the bill to continue on to the House Appropriations Committee would provide a vehicle for doing what he has already proposed in separate legislation.

Similar to his proposed amendment on the floor, Karlen’s House Bill 235 would allow more Social Security recipients to avoid state taxes on that income. But it would still require the highest-income earners to pay taxes on a portion of their Social Security income.

As written, that bill would lower state revenue by an average of $43 million annually over the next three years. Karlen said he is hoping to amend the bill to further restrict who qualifies for the tax exemption, which would lower the fiscal note more.

That bill is currently awaiting action in the House Taxation Committee after getting an initial hearing in February. Fielder is the chair of that committee.