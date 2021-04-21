Repeal of local option gas tax gets support in Montana Senate

Despite appeals from a succession of Democrats to let local governments chart their own fiscal course, the Senate on Wednesday endorsed a repeal of a law allowing Missoula County to tax gasoline to pay for road repairs.

House Bill 464 would strike a law that has been on the books in Montana since 1979, but was never used until Missoula County voters narrowly approved a 2-cent sales tax on gas last June. Estimated at the time to bring in $1.1 million, the money is split evenly between the city and the county to use on maintenance and construction of local roads.

Democratic Sen. Shannon O’Brien argued that her county and city have struggled to generate enough money for road repairs before implementing the tax, and that money has already been allocated to projects around the county.

"Our voters on a ballot measure less than six months ago voted for a 2-cents gas tax for potholes and for paving roads and for gravel. We’re talking about safe roads we’re not talking about glorious palace," O'Brien said.