Repeal of local option gas tax gets support in Montana Senate

Despite appeals from a succession of Democrats to let local governments chart their own fiscal course, the Senate on Wednesday endorsed a repeal of a law allowing Missoula County to tax gasoline to pay for road repairs.
House Bill 464 would strike a law that has been on the books in Montana since 1979, but was never used until Missoula County voters narrowly approved a 2-cent sales tax on gas last June. Estimated at the time to bring in $1.1 million, the money is split evenly between the city and the county to use on maintenance and construction of local roads.
Democratic Sen. Shannon O’Brien argued that her county and city have struggled to generate enough money for road repairs before implementing the tax, and that money has already been allocated to projects around the county.
"Our voters on a ballot measure less than six months ago voted for a 2-cents gas tax for potholes and for paving roads and for gravel. We’re talking about safe roads we’re not talking about glorious palace," O'Brien said.
Republicans criticized the bill as another step toward a sales tax, and noted the ballot measure authorizing the gas tax won by a narrow margin last year — 51% to 49%.
The bill’s carrier in the Senate, Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, added that gas taxes are regressive.
“The people on the east side of [my] district, that are lower-income, were definitely against a local option tax,” he said. “… This hurts the people that are digging change out of their drawers to buy gas.”
McGillvray's district in Yellowstone County has not implemented a local gas tax.
The bill is from Rep. Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican.
Sen. Christopher Pope, D-Bozeman, argued that the state’s bigger cities face unique problems and need more tools to address problems exacerbated by growing populations and tourism.
“While I would fully appreciate why a smaller community in the state of Montana might now understand … the larger communities in the state have started to change fundamentally. Their economics are more complicated,” Pope said.
The bill passed second reading 33-17, with all but a few Republicans voting in favor. It previously cleared the House along similar lines, and needs a final vote in the Senate before heading to the governor's desk.
A proposed amendment that would have delayed the repeal for two years failed, despite a few Republicans joining Democrats to vote for it.