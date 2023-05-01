A transgender Democratic state lawmaker is asking a state district court to block the House Republicans' actions last week that banned her from accessing the chamber.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Missoula is still allowed to vote remotely, but has been forbidden from accessing the House chamber since last week. Republicans, who voted in lock-step to keep her out of the House, argued it was necessary following her support for protesters who had disrupted the chamber’s proceedings earlier that week. Seven were arrested after the protest on misdemeanor charges; law enforcement has said they are not aware of damage or violence during the event.

The complaint was filed by the Montana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union in Lewis and Clark County District Court on Monday. The complaint alleges that the ban violated Zephyr’s rights to free speech under the state and federal constitutions, and her right to equal protection under the state constitution.

Four of Zephyr’s House District 100 constituents — Anna Wong, Dean Chou, Brady Schwertfeger and Sarah Velk, all from Missoula — are also plaintiffs in the lawsuit. It alleges that their rights to representation, equal protection, self government and freedom of assembly under the Montana Constitution are being violated.

House Speaker Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican, and Sergeant-at-Arms Bradley Murfitt are named as defendants. The lawsuit asks the district court judge for a temporary restraining order blocking them from denying Zephyr the ability to fully participate in proceedings on the House floor.