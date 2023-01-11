Rep. Flament resigns due to health reasons

Rep. Doug Flament, a Lewistown Republican who was appointed in 2021 to House District 29, resigned this week citing serious health issues and a need to seek treatment out of state.

Flament issued his resignation letter "with great regret" to Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, dated Jan. 10, the seventh of the Legislature's 90-day session.

The Legislature got underway Jan. 2, and Flament had yet to appear at the Capitol in person.

"It's been my distinct pleasure to meet and work with many of my colleagues in preparation for the current legislative session," Flament wrote. "Unfortunately, I have received the diagnosis of a serious health issue that must be addressed immediately; I must leave the state to have it treated. Because of this unexpected situation I am not able to serve in this legislative session."

A former retail merchant in Lewistown, Flament was appointed to the legislative seat vacated when then-Rep. Dan Bartel was appointed to an open seat in the state Senate, which itself was vacated when then-Sen. Ryan Osmundson became Gov. Greg Gianforte's budget director.

"We appreciate his service to the great state of Montana and wish him well," a spokesperson for the House Republicans said Wednesday.

Flament was unopposed in his official election to the seat in November.

"I wish for all my colleagues who work hard for the people of Montana to instill the conservative values we share, to have a successful and productive session," Flament wrote in his resignation.

County commissioners in Fergus and Petroleum counties will now begin the process of appointing Flament's replacement. State law provides a 60-day process to fill the seat, but in this case, when the Legislature is in session, that process is compressed down to a 15-day timeframe.