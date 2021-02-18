Rental money approved, state health dept. budget starting point boosted

Lawmakers initially approved appropriating $27 million more in federal funds to provide rental assistance for people affected by the pandemic.
Also Thursday, the subcommittee that sets the state health department's budget reversed a previous vote that would have dropped the baseline for the massive agency's spending by nearly $1 billion.
The General Government Appropriations Subcommittee OK'd the rental assistance money on a unanimous voice vote with no debate Thursday. Earlier in the week, the state Department of Commerce advocated for the additional funding, saying it estimated it would need a total of $44 million to run the program aimed at helping renters stay in their homes.
At the start of the session, a budget committee cut the amount of funding from the pot the federal government made available for the state from a $200 million appropriation to $17 million. In doing that, Republicans on the Senate Finance and Claims Committee said the state spent $8.4 million on a prior program that also included assistance to homeowners and questioned how much was needed in this iteration of the program.
The Commerce department said earlier this week it estimated about 7,000-8,000 people will apply for aid under this round of funding approved by Congress in December. The average award is projected to be $5,600. That would include $1,200 for rent and $200 for utilities for four months. That’s how the $44 million total — the original $17 million that's in a bill transmitted to the governor a week ago plus the additional $27 million that saw initial approval Thursday — was reached.
The budget subcommittee also approved a request from the state Department of Labor and Industry to reinstate $5 million in federal aid for the unemployment program that was pulled back in the same manner as the rental aid last month.
The appropriation to spend the federal money will now move through the Legislature for additional debate.
In the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee on Thursday, lawmakers also voted unanimously to restore what's called a "starting-point motion," which is essentially the dollar amount legislators then negotiate from when setting the Department of Public Health and Human Services' budget.
Earlier in the session, the committee set that level of spending based on the 2019 fiscal year. That represented a cut of about a third of the agency's more than $3 billion budget, which includes state and federal dollars, as well as special revenue streams.
Before that vote back in January, committee chair Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, argued cutting the starting level would mean the department would have to tell the committee what programs were working and should be funded, something he said added transparency to the process.
In reversing the budget starting point Thursday, Regier said adopting the originally proposed funding level based on the base budget in the 2021 fiscal year would make it easier for staff to manage the state's budget accounting system. Other budget subcommittees for other areas of state government have also used the 2021 base budget.
"This is in no way stopping you from looking back to '19 and having a discussion," Regier said.
Rep. Mary Caferro, a Helena Democrat, said her party didn't support the previous vote to reduce the starting point.
"We were extremely hard on our fellow committee members publicly," Caferro said. " ... It seemed important to let the public know what they were potentially up against with the cut."
Regier said the process still allowed him to "see more of a history of the department and their spending year by year."
Rep. Carl Glimm, a Republican from Conrad, said he felt the committee's January action was taken out of context as a reduction instead of an effort to take a closer look at spending.
"If people would have listened more closely to the answers that we gave for the reasoning of how we did it, it in fact was why we did it," Glimm said.
The human services budget subcommittee is expected to vote on the health department's overall budget Friday. Their recommendations then go to the the House Appropriations Committee, which will take up House Bill 2, the Legislature's main budget bill.