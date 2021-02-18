Rental money approved, state health dept. budget starting point boosted

Earlier in the session, the committee set that level of spending based on the 2019 fiscal year. That represented a cut of about a third of the agency's more than $3 billion budget, which includes state and federal dollars, as well as special revenue streams.

Before that vote back in January, committee chair Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, argued cutting the starting level would mean the department would have to tell the committee what programs were working and should be funded, something he said added transparency to the process.

In reversing the budget starting point Thursday, Regier said adopting the originally proposed funding level based on the base budget in the 2021 fiscal year would make it easier for staff to manage the state's budget accounting system. Other budget subcommittees for other areas of state government have also used the 2021 base budget.

"This is in no way stopping you from looking back to '19 and having a discussion," Regier said.

Rep. Mary Caferro, a Helena Democrat, said her party didn't support the previous vote to reduce the starting point.

"We were extremely hard on our fellow committee members publicly," Caferro said. " ... It seemed important to let the public know what they were potentially up against with the cut."