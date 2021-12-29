Remembering Bullock's fiery exchange with Harry Reid in 2013

It was late 2013 when then-Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said he received a call from then-U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid to weigh in on who Bullock should appoint to replace Democratic Sen. Max Baucus, who would soon be named ambassador to China.

Bullock’s reply to the Nevada Democrat, as reported by the media?

“ … I said it was none of your damn business.”

By law, the Montana governor fills any Senate vacancies by appointing a replacement. Bullock, a Democrat who served two terms as governor, told reporters in May 2014 about the conversation with Reid, who died Dec. 28 after a four-year bout with pancreatic cancer.

“I said, ‘You know what. Stay out of my decision-making. This is a decision I make and no one else,'” Bullock said in a story reported by Charles S. Johnson of the Lee Montana State Bureau. “This is one of those decisions that voters have entrusted me with.”

Bullock told reporters Reid called him in December 2013, before it became public that President Barack Obama would appoint Baucus, who had served six terms in the U.S. Senate, as the U.S. ambassador to China. Baucus accepted the appointment. Bullock appointed John Walsh, his lieutenant governor, to fill Baucus’ seat.

Bullock declined to say who Reid had recommended for the appointment, the Associated Press reported at the time. Reid's press office did not return calls for comment.

Republicans claimed the Walsh appointment was all part of a “backroom deal” orchestrated by the White House, Reid and Bullock.

“If there was a backroom deal, I certainly was never invited to that back room,” Bullock told reporters.

Montana Republican Party officials had called for an open process in selecting Baucus' replacement. Bullock said Montana law left it as his decision.

Walsh, former adjutant general of the Montana National Guard, withdrew from the senate race in August 2014 because his campaign was distracted by allegations he plagiarized a U.S. Army War College research paper.

Then-state Rep. Amanda Curtis, D-Butte, entered the race for the Democrats. She was defeated by Republican Steve Daines, who was serving as the state’s lone U.S. representative. Daines defeated Bullock, who was termed out of office from running for another four years as governor, in the 2020 U.S. Senate race and was re-elected to a second term.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

