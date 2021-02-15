Religious groups back bill exempting them from campaign disclosure rules

Religious organizations would be exempt from reporting political activities as required by Montana’s campaign finance laws under legislation inspired by a local church’s fight against Montana’s top elections watchdog in 2004.
Under Senate Bill 162, tax-exempt religious groups’ political communications would be excluded from Montana's definitions of campaign contributions, election communications, electioneering communications or political expenditures. It's carried by Sen. David Howard, R-Park City.
Chad Hesler, a senior pastor at Canyon Ferry Road Baptist Church in East Helena, told the Senate State Administration Committee on Monday that the legislation “follows in the footsteps of Thomas Jefferson to limit the intrusion of government into the well-being of mankind, which is the essential role of religion.”
Hesler’s church was at the center of case that began in 2004, after its leaders urged members to support a constitutional initiative seeking to ban gay marriage in Montana.
Another group filed a complaint against the church with the Commissioner of Political Practices, arguing the church had become an incidental political committee in the state through its political activities, and had failed to file the required disclosure forms.
Then-Commissioner Gordon Higgins found the church had violated state campaign finance laws. His determination was upheld by Judge Donald Molloy in the U.S. District Court in Helena, but was ultimately struck down in 2009 by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which found that the disclosure requirements violated the church’s First Amendment rights.
Former legislator and Montana Family Foundation President Jeff Laszloffy told the committee the measure would effectively codify the Ninth Circuit decision, adding that “we’re hoping the third time’s a charm” after similar legislation was vetoed two previous times.
“A church would have to file as an incidental ballot committee for doing what churches have historically done, and that is speaking for or against the culturally relevant issues of the day when they intersect with church doctrine,” Laszloffy said.
Other proponents of the bill included a representative from Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office, as well as several church members and others.
“I believe we’re seeing throughout the country that religious freedom is under attack, and it is very important for a civil society,” Bridger resident Ed Halland said. “I do believe that churches, religious organizations, should be able to make public affirmations of our faith when legislation affects it.”
Jamie MacNaughton, however, with the Commissioner of Political Practices, told the committee the legislation would be problematic for several reasons. She pointed to the bill’s references to whether compliance with reporting requirements would “burden the organization’s sincerely held religious beliefs.”
“Reporting and disclosure, by definition, are a burden on a First Amendment right, but they are a minimal burden that has also been upheld under the First Amendment because it is not prohibiting the ability of an organization to speak,” MacNaughton said.
She also noted that the bill fails to define religious organizations, and could create a “false sense of security” when actions like endorsing political candidates can endanger their tax-exempt status under federal law.
MacNaughton added, “It creates two different regulations for political committees, so we could potentially be violating the free speech rights of non-religious organizations from the equal protections of our laws.”
Representatives from the Montana Nonprofit Association, Montana Federation of Public Employees and the Montana Association of Centers for Independent Living also spoke against the bill.
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.