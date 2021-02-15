Religious groups back bill exempting them from campaign disclosure rules

Then-Commissioner Gordon Higgins found the church had violated state campaign finance laws. His determination was upheld by Judge Donald Molloy in the U.S. District Court in Helena, but was ultimately struck down in 2009 by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which found that the disclosure requirements violated the church’s First Amendment rights.

Former legislator and Montana Family Foundation President Jeff Laszloffy told the committee the measure would effectively codify the Ninth Circuit decision, adding that “we’re hoping the third time’s a charm” after similar legislation was vetoed two previous times.

“A church would have to file as an incidental ballot committee for doing what churches have historically done, and that is speaking for or against the culturally relevant issues of the day when they intersect with church doctrine,” Laszloffy said.

Other proponents of the bill included a representative from Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office, as well as several church members and others.