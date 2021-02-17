Religious freedom, LGBTQ rights clash at Montana Legislature

After scores of opponents testified against the bill, Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing the bill, brought Glimm back to the podium.

"I'm an LGBT person. You know that," Bennett said. "This bill would allow people like to me to be denied housing, to be kicked out of restaurants, to be denied health care, to be fired from my job, not because of something I did but simply because of who I am. I want you to look me in the eyes and tell me why you deserve a life free of discrimination and people like me don’t."

Glimm argued the bill would not give religious groups carte blanche to discriminate against the LGBTQ community, but said these instances would have to be worked out in court. The bill creates a defense for people who "have a sincere belief in your religion that makes you think you are doing the right thing," Glimm said in his opening statements.

"All this bill does is give an ability to use religion in the court of law and those arguments that you are referring to would have to then be worked out in the court," Glimm said in response to Bennett.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act on Thursday.