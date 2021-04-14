'Regulatory takings' bill goes down in the House

The House decisively defeated a controversial proposal to establish a system recognizing “regulatory takings” in Montana, with Republicans citing a last-minute rewrite of the bill they said had not been properly vetted by the public.
Senate Bill 260, from Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, failed on a second reading vote in the House, 41-59, with all but one Democrat lined up against it. The chamber voted overwhelmingly to pass an amendment from Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, which struck nearly all language in the bill and replaced it with text that Mercer said had been cadged from a law that has been in effect in Idaho for decades.
Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings, said despite her support for the amendment — which she characterized as an improvement — it amounted to “a huge deviation from the original bill” that had not gone through a public hearing process or been subject to fiscal or technical reviews.
“This, quite frankly in my opinion, circumvents our legislative process,” Zolnikov said. “I think that I owe my constituents more than that.”
Introducing his amendment, Mercer noted that the bill had “generated a lot of discussion,” given its implications for the state’s ability to enact and enforce regulations. In its original form, SB 260 would have broadly expand how the state defines private property, while requiring that many regulations and rules that devalue property by 25% or more be compensated by the state or local government enforcing them. It passed the Senate on a party-line, 31-19 vote in March.
The measure’s opponents had cited previous proposals for establishing regulatory takings in Montana, which had generated cost estimates of as much as $100 million per year for the state to defend its actions in court and potentially be forced to pay out damages equal to the economic cost of regulations on businesses.
Those prior estimates had been conducted by the administrations of Democratic governors; the fiscal note for SB 260 did not venture a guess, instead listing the cost estimates as “unknown.”
Under Mercer’s amendment, state agencies would have been forced to analyze the potential impacts to private property whenever a regulated business, person or other entity requests it. Mercer called it a “look-before-the-state-leaps provision,” which would create a framework for regulatory takings without committing to the potential unintended consequences of the bill’s original language.
“I think it is a good first step, a prudent first step, something that would allow us to evaluate the implications of state action before it's taken,” Mercer said.