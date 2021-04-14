'Regulatory takings' bill goes down in the House

The House decisively defeated a controversial proposal to establish a system recognizing “regulatory takings” in Montana, with Republicans citing a last-minute rewrite of the bill they said had not been properly vetted by the public.

Senate Bill 260, from Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, failed on a second reading vote in the House, 41-59, with all but one Democrat lined up against it. The chamber voted overwhelmingly to pass an amendment from Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, which struck nearly all language in the bill and replaced it with text that Mercer said had been cadged from a law that has been in effect in Idaho for decades.

Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings, said despite her support for the amendment — which she characterized as an improvement — it amounted to “a huge deviation from the original bill” that had not gone through a public hearing process or been subject to fiscal or technical reviews.

“This, quite frankly in my opinion, circumvents our legislative process,” Zolnikov said. “I think that I owe my constituents more than that.”