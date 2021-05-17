Regents to consider lawsuit over law allowing firearms on campus

The Montana Board of Regents will consider whether to file a lawsuit Wednesday in response to a new law allowing firearms on public college campuses.
The board will meet Wednesday morning to decide whether to file suit against House Bill 102, which was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in February.
The law allows Montanans to carry concealed firearms in most places in the state without a permit, including the Montana University System campuses. HB 102 removes the Board of Regents’ ability to enforce restrictions for guns carried on campuses.
Last week, the regents held a public meeting to consider a draft policy to implement the law and how the university system would allow guns on campuses. The majority of commenters encouraged the board to challenge the constitutionality of the law in court, citing a provision of the constitution vesting the board with control over the university system.
“The Board of Regents directs the commissioner of higher education to request, on behalf of the board, judicial review of HB 102 to determine whether the law improperly encroaches upon the constitutional role and autonomy of the board,” the agenda states. “While the board respects the role of the legislature, judicial review is appropriate to ensure that the constitutional roles of each entity are being properly exercised.”
Litigating the law could cost the university system $1 million tied to HB 102 meant to implement it.
The conference call meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday. For more information go to mus.edu/.
