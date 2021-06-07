Regents ask judge to continue block on campus carry law

Attorneys for the Montana Board of Regents on Monday made their case to extend a temporary restraining order blocking the implementation of a campus carry law passed by legislators earlier this year.

In a civil lawsuit filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court against Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the board that oversees Montana's university system argues the Legislature overstepped its authority by passing a law expanding the carrying of firearms on campuses with House Bill 102. The Montana Federation of Public Employees, along with a coalition of former regents, faculty and student groups, have separately challenged HB 102, along with a number of other bills tied to campus policy, in Gallatin County District Court.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon issued the temporary restraining order late last month blocking the new law's June 1 implementation date. Attorneys for the Board of Regents on Monday argued HB 102 meddles in firearms policies that already exist.