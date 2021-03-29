Referendum putting hunting, fishing and trapping in Montana Constitution advances

A constitutional referendum that would ask Montana voters whether to enshrine hunting, fishing and trapping in the state constitution advanced through the House on Monday, but will need to pick up some Democratic support in the Senate if it is to make it to the ballot.

The bill would put to voters a change to the constitution’s “Harvest-Heritage” clause. The clause currently says that harvesting wild fish and game animals is preserved to the citizens of the state. Under HB 367, hunting, fishing and trapping by current methods would be stated as the preferred but not exclusive means of managing fish and wildlife populations. Both the current and proposed language include protections for private property rights.