Referendum putting hunting, fishing and trapping in Montana Constitution advances

A constitutional referendum that would ask Montana voters whether to enshrine hunting, fishing and trapping in the state constitution advanced through the House on Monday, but will need to pick up some Democratic support in the Senate if it is to make it to the ballot.
House Bill 367 from Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, passed the House on a vote of 66-34 with one Republican joining Democrats in opposition. Because it is a constitutional referendum, it needs a two-thirds majority of the entire Legislature or 100 total lawmakers. As Republicans have a 31-19 advantage in the Senate, the bill would need at least three Democrats to vote in favor if it is to pass the Legislature.
The bill would put to voters a change to the constitution’s “Harvest-Heritage” clause. The clause currently says that harvesting wild fish and game animals is preserved to the citizens of the state. Under HB 367, hunting, fishing and trapping by current methods would be stated as the preferred but not exclusive means of managing fish and wildlife populations. Both the current and proposed language include protections for private property rights.
The change is important, Fielder said, due to past and potential ballot initiatives that could eliminate some forms of wild fish and game harvest. He pointed to I-177 which had sought to eliminate trapping on public lands in Montana, but was defeated by voters, or efforts in other states to remove hound hunting or hunting for certain species.
Supporters of the bill said it would help fortify hunting, fishing and trapping in the state and ensure that attempts to change them via the initiative process would have to meet the higher constitutional threshold.
Opponents of SB 367 felt the bill went too far in protecting trapping specifically.
