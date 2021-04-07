Reduced MT Supreme Court will hear challenge to judicial appointment law

Republican legislative leadership last week issued a request to the Montana Supreme Court to turn over the poll results. Senate President Mark Blasdel and Speaker of the House Wylie Galt said in a joint statement they were investigating whether cases coming before the court could be heard in an impartial and fair manner.

The Supreme Court's order came in response Gianforte's motion to stay the case until the full scope of the poll could be released so that any other judges who issued a respons could be potentially disqualified from the case. None of the six remaining justices on the Supreme Court responded to the poll with an opinion on SB 140, they wrote in the order signed Wednesday.

The Supreme Court wrote Wednesday it had learned the final tally of district court judges who responded to the poll showed 34 opposed the bill, while three supported it.