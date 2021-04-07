Reduced MT Supreme Court will hear challenge to judicial appointment law

A legal challenge to a law recently signed giving the governor direct appointment power over judicial vacancies in state courts will be heard by six of Montana's seven Supreme Court justices, the court determined in an order filed Wednesday.
The reduced court is the result of judges having issued opinions on Senate Bill 140, the legislation Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed in March that eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission and gave Gianforte the power to pick judges to fill vacancies on in state district courts and the state Supreme Court. Gianforte's picks would still have to be confirmed by the Senate and run for election in the next cycle.
The six Montana Supreme Court justices wrote in the order Wednesday they had not responded to a poll on SB 140, the new law at the center of the legal challenge against Gianforte.
Chief Justice Mike McGrath recused himself from the case in March; he told MTN News he had urged Gianforte not to pursue the legislation. Silver Bow County District Court Judge Kurt Krueger, who was selected to fill McGrath's place in the case, also recused himself after the Montana Attorney General's Office revealed in court filings a judges' poll in which Krueger had indicated he adamantly opposed SB 140.
Republican legislative leadership last week issued a request to the Montana Supreme Court to turn over the poll results. Senate President Mark Blasdel and Speaker of the House Wylie Galt said in a joint statement they were investigating whether cases coming before the court could be heard in an impartial and fair manner.
The Supreme Court's order came in response Gianforte's motion to stay the case until the full scope of the poll could be released so that any other judges who issued a respons could be potentially disqualified from the case. None of the six remaining justices on the Supreme Court responded to the poll with an opinion on SB 140, they wrote in the order signed Wednesday.
The Supreme Court wrote Wednesday it had learned the final tally of district court judges who responded to the poll showed 34 opposed the bill, while three supported it.
Former state Republican and Democratic officials, along with the Montana League of Women Voters, took the legal challenge to the Supreme Court in March, one day after Gianforte signed SB 140 into law. Montana Judges Association President Greg Todd, a district court judge in Yellowstone County, opposed the bill throughout the legislative process, as did the State Bar of Montana.