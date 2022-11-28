Redistricting work session kicks off Monday

Montana’s once-per-decade legislative redistricting process is about to heat up, as a four-day work session kicks off Monday to redraw the state’s 100 House districts.

The five-member Districting and Apportionment Commission is tasked with redrawing Montana’s legislative map every 10 years, using fresh U.S. Census data. The panel consists of two members appointed by each of the two major political parties, and a nonpartisan chair usually selected by the state Supreme Court.

By the end of the work session, commission chairwoman Maylinn Smith said she hopes to find enough common ground between the Republicans and Democrats to arrive at a single, rough map of proposed House districts.

“I would hope that we have a tentative map that the commissioners are not in total agreement on, but in close enough agreement on, that we can put it out for public comment,” she said.

The work session won’t include a public-comment component, but a hearing on what emerges has been scheduled for Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. in the state Capitol. The commission will also be asking for comments on possible Senate districts, each of which is formed by combining two adjacent House districts.

The commission will decide those 50 Senate pairings once a preliminary House map is finalized. Holdover senators — those not up for election when the new map becomes effective in the 2024 election — will be assigned to their new districts by the commission.

The four partisan members of the commission this summer offered their initial map proposals, which were on display at nearly a dozen public meetings across the state in August and September.

Many of the comments during that tour focused on how to draw districts in and around Indian reservations that give Native voters sufficient representation to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act.

A more explicitly partisan debate also emerged over how to handle the state’s densely populated, and largely Democratic-voting urban areas. Republicans tend to advocate for an approach that involves more geographically compact districts, which they say more fairly keep people in shared communities of interest.

Democrats argue that approach has the effect of concentrating Democratic voters in just a handful of districts, diluting their overall voting power in the state Legislature. They generally liked districts that radiate out of city centers to include more rural, outlying regions.

Commissioner Jeff Essmann, one of the panel’s GOP appointees, said he and his Republican colleague will offer updated map proposals informed by the public comments they heard over those two months. But he declined to speculate on where the sharpest disagreements might emerge between the two sides.

“Obviously, there’s got to be give-and-take, and we hope that the chair will nudge us in a direction, in terms of where she thinks the give-and-take needs to occur,” he said.

The work session will take place each day in Room 102 of the Montana State Capitol, beginning Monday at 9 a.m. The meetings are open to the public, and will also be streamed live on the Legislature’s website, leg.mt.gov.

For more information on the commission's work and upcoming meetings, visit mtredistricting.gov.