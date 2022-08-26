Redistricting panel talks 'urban-rural divide,' solicits help drawing legislative maps

MISSOULA — Montana’s “urban-rural divide” played a central theme Friday as current and former lawmakers, partisan officials and other local residents weighed in on new legislative district proposals based on the 2020 Census.

The state’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding a series of nine public hearings around the state to gather input on how to carve Montana up into 100 House districts. The two Republican and two Democratic commissioners each put forward a map proposal last month.

Among several local lawmakers and party officials who spoke Friday, Missoula Rep. Mike Hopkins argued against Democrat-backed proposals that aim for more proportional representation by drawing districts that radiate out from the state’s urban cores. Under those proposals, Missoula’s legislative districts slice up the liberal city center and reach well into the adjacent rural areas, which tend to vote Republican.

“It makes it tougher to go to the Legislature and have an actual direction where you want to go, because you have to think about how split your voters are,” Hopkins said.

Those configurations lead to animosity from rural voters, he added, who already feel like they aren’t represented in Missoula County.

“Folks out in the county feel like they just can’t win,” Hopkins said, arguing that the concept “takes their rural community and ties it down to the center of Missoula to add on city voters, and after a while they’re out-voted in their own district.”

Hopkins and other Republicans have focused instead on the state’s mandatory criteria, which place a premium on “compact" districts that tend to be blockier and less stretched out.

“I want you to understand the rules you set up must be followed,” Ravalli County’s GOP chair, Terry Nelson, told the commission. “The discretionary criteria you set up is just that.”

Discretionary criteria include the panel’s adopted goal of not drawing districts that “unduly favor” either political party. Commenters that supported the Democrats’ maps argued the GOP proposals would do just that. Based on voting patterns from recent federal general elections, those maps would be likely to deliver supermajorities for Republicans in the state Legislature.

The GOP holds a 67-33 majority in the state House and a 31-19 majority in the Senate.

Rep. Willis Curdy and Sen. Shannon O’Brien, both Missoula Democrats, argued that districts that combine urban and rural areas make for better representation.

“It is healthy for me to represent people who don’t live in the Rattlesnake (neighborhood of Missoula), where I live,” said O’Brien, whose district extends to the outlying communities of Potomac, Seeley Lake and Condon. “Really good for me to learn about cow-calf ranching operations. It’s really good for me to learn about the timber industry.”

Missoula resident Raimund Combs was among a number of commenters who criticized the Republican proposals for the fact they would reduce the number of “minority-majority” districts in the state. Those refer to districts in which racial minorities make up a majority of the voting-age population. Combs said he is of Cheyenne heritage.

“If you’re truly interested in hearing equitable voices form across Montana to include people that look like me, maps one and four have to go,” Combs said, referring to the two GOP submissions. “That is just a blatant attempt to further the policies of this nation against my people for the past 250 years.”

Republicans have noted that majority-minority districts aren't necessary to achieve Native American representation in the state Legislature, and have pointed to other factors that have been used by the courts to determine whether legislative districts comply with the federal Voting Rights Act.

Missoula was scheduled to be the second stop on the redistricting commission’s statewide tour, but a public hearing set for Thursday in Pablo was canceled due to the death of Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Councilwoman Anita Matt this week.

A rescheduled meeting date for Pablo will likely be decided next week.

Several regional meetings will be held remotely via Zoom during the next several weeks:

Aug. 30: Western region

Sept. 9: Central region

Sept. 19: Eastern region

Starting next week, the commission will also hold four additional in-person meetings:

Sept. 1: Bozeman

Sept. 7: Great Falls

Sept 15: Crow Agency

Sept. 16: Billings

For more information, including links to Zoom meetings and proposed maps, visit mtredistricting.gov.