Redistricting committee recommends tweaks to proposed legislative maps

A pair of Montana lawmakers drawn out of their current districts in proposed new legislative maps may been thrown a lifeline to run again in 2024.

The Joint Select Redistricting Committee on Friday voted unanimously to ask Montana’s redistricting commission to tweak the proposed district lines around the home addresses of Reps. Joe Read of Ronan, and Paul Green of Hardin, both Republicans. As currently proposed in the new maps, they would live outside the districts most similar to their current ones. Residency requirements would prevent them from running in those districts.

The Districting and Apportionment Commission proposes new House and Senate districts each decade, drawing new lines to accommodate population changes identified by the U.S. Census. The proposed maps are now before lawmakers, who the state Constitution gives a limited window of time to consider the maps and suggest changes to the commission.

The commission, made up of two Democrats, two Republicans and a nonpartisan chair, isn’t bound by the recommendations. The new map, once finalized, will go into effect for the 2024 elections.

Green, a freshman lawmaker whose district includes large portions of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations and the area surrounding Hardin, would be eligible to run for reelection in a similar district under the bipartisan recommendations to the commission. He called it “great news” in an interview Friday, while acknowledging the commission won’t necessarily incorporate those changes into the final maps.

“I would hate to see there not be an opportunity to follow up" on his work this session, he said. “I am excited that I get a chance, that I will have the opportunity to return to the district in won this time.”

Another recommended change would similarly draw Sen. Dan Salomon, R-Ronan, back inside his current district. But he said in an interview Tuesday he's not planning on running again for the Legislature.

Maylinn Smith, the nonpartisan chair of the redistricting commission, took questions from the committee during the first portion of the work session. She reiterated that the commission will consider all the Legislature’s recommendations, but those with bipartisan support would carry more weight in her eyes. Smith typically casts the tie-breaking vote when the four partisan members of the commission deadlock on an issue.

The recommendations to shift the lines for the three districts were among several areas of agreement for Republicans and Democrats on the GOP-dominated committee. For the most part, Republicans voted in unison against the Democrats, 4-2, to enact changes to Senate Joint Resolution 8, the vehicle for the Legislature’s recommendations on the maps. Those party-line votes largely reflected complaints the GOP has raised throughout the process.

The state’s dominant political party has argued against the use of discretionary goals to create the map, including metrics that stress competitiveness and whether the map unduly favors a political party. Democrats have defended the use of those metrics, arguing that once the constitutional requirements have been met, the commission is free to consider other criteria.

Also included in the resolution is the Republicans’ contention that the commission failed to follow the constitutional requirement that “each district shall consist of compact and contiguous territory.”

“It seems like it is a directive that is very precise, not open to a whole lot of questioning,” Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, said, referring to constitutional language.

Smith said the commission’s use of “functional compactness” was based on the work of prior commissions and practical considerations.

“Just a mathematical compactness (measure) definitely would probably not work in Montana, just because of things like rivers and mountains and travel restrictions, where there aren’t roads,” Smith said.

The committee ultimately voted unanimously for the resolution, after they segregated the committee’s unanimous recommendations from those only favored by Republicans.

It next heads to the Senate State Administration Committee, which will consider whether to send it to the full Senate floor for debate.