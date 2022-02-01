Recreational weed sales in MT top $12.8M in first month

Montana's recreational cannabis market topped $12.8 million in sales its first month, putting the Treasure State on pace to meet the state's projections of $130 million in sales in 2022.

Add in January's $9.7 million in medical marijuana sales across the state, and Montana raked in $2.9 million in tax revenue from cannabis in 31 days, according to the Montana Department of Revenue's Cannabis Control Division. The recreational market's opening weekend accounted for $1.5 million of the month's sales.

"It feels like the start of an industry," said Bobby Long, owner of Flower, which has dispensaries in Missoula and Kalispell.

Long said sales have been consistently growing for his dispensaries week after week in the new market. Roughly half of Flower's sales are flower, or flower-related products, like joints. About 30% of sales are concentrates, 10% have been edibles and the remainder has been tinctures and other specialty products.

The experiences between providers has been varied as each market represents different opportunities. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sunday reported sales at some dispensaries have slowed to the point of concern after a rush of new business Jan. 1. The market there is saturated: Gallatin County is home to more dispensaries than any other in Montana, and the city just lifted a 20-store front cap that will allow even more providers into the market.

Numbers provided by the Montana Department of Revenue show recreational cannabis sales statewide stayed roughly level through January, between $2.6 million and $2.9 million week after week.

Long said the weed market is "oversaturated, overtaxed and over-regulated," but his business has been battle-tested through eight years in the medical marijuana industry before recreational sales began, and he has been a provider since 2008. The medical industry, which Montana voters approved in 2004, felt less like a business and more like a sacrificial passion project, he said, having to hurdle the constant changes and challenges to the industry.

"Now it feels more like a business exercise," Long said. "The revenue is coming in healthier and it allows us to do more things. … It helps buffer and maintain operations."

The Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning last year projected $130 million in recreational sales in 2022, climbing to $195.5 million in 2023 once the moratorium on new businesses sunsets. The moratorium was installed as a way for Montana providers who have established themselves in the medical industry to stake out the recreational market before Big Weed flocks into the market from out of state.

The first $6 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales will go toward the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund, a new substance abuse disorder treatment and addiction recovery program. The fund was first proposed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, who touted the program Tuesday in a joint press conference with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

"Successful prevention and treatment programs help people who have hit rock bottom regain their health, rebuild their lives and become vibrant, productive members of our community," he said.

The program uses a portion of revenues from recreational marijuana, tobacco settlement payments and Medicaid to boost that $6 million into $25 million for community substance abuse programs.

Some communities are without coordinated prevention programs, as well as programming to support people who are leaving treatment, Gianforte said Tuesday.

"It's critical that we close these gaps," Gianforte said.

Of that first $6 million pool, $500,000 will be allocated to Indian Health Services in Montana. Once the HEART Fund bucket is filled, 20% of the remaining funds go to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to fund wildlife habitat; state parks, trails and nongame wildlife accounts each receive 4%; 3% goes to a special state account for veterans and surviving spouses; $150,000 goes to the Montana Board of Crime Control and the rest goes to the state general fund.

