Recreational weed implementation to stay on schedule; bill to delay tabled in committee

Opponents to Mercer's proposal argued on Friday the move was a veiled first step toward repealing legalization down the road. J.D. "Pepper" Petersen, CEO and President of the Montana Cannabis Guild and one of the architects of the voter initiative to legalize.

"Every single proponent of delay was vocally opposed to this (initiative), financially opposed to this," Petersen told the committee on Friday. "This is a repeal attempt."

The proposal could have developed problems for the state budget, in which the governor has proposed allocating the tax revenue toward drug treatment.

But the tax revenue at hand is the central issue in a lawsuit filed last year by the primary group that opposed legalization. Initiative 190 had directed funds toward conservation efforts, local governments, veterans programs and others, but the state constitution forbids voter initiatives from allocating funds, reserving that duty for the Legislature. That case, filed in Lewis and Clark District Court, has been stalled as the judge wanted to see how the measure plays out in the session.

Mercer questioned Friday whether people voted for marijuana legalization or for more funding for public lands, using cannabis simply as a vehicle to do so. Petersen has maintained the language in the initiative was merely a "suggestion."