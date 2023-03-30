A measure to repeal recreational marijuana in Montana didn't last long.

Senate Bill 546 was first presented on Wednesday and shelved by Thursday the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee.

Opponents to the bill said repealing recreational cannabis would be a boon to the black market. According to the state revenue department, Montana providers did $300 million in sales last year, the recreational market's first year in action.

Several lawmakers on the committee expressed concern with the industry's growing footprint since the 2020 legalization vote. Others, including Democratic Sen. Willis Curdy from Missoula, said they still have concerns about the potency of cannabis products available on the legal market. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, would have set a 10% THC limit on marijuana products in Montana. The current limit is 35%.

"I wished we focused a little more on potency in this issue," Curdy said before Thursday's vote. "On the other hand, I'm really nervous about undoing the people's will. That really concerns me."

Montana voters approved recreational cannabis use by a 57% margin in 2020.

Lawmakers have made attempts to rein in advertising by marijuana providers this session, saying the visibility of the industry is a poor influence on children. Providers, meanwhile, have argued their businesses would suffer because of a "few bad apples" broadcasting their brands beyond what state regulations allow.

Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, supported SB 546 particularly because of its advertising restrictions, citing billboards in the Flathead area.

"We have changed society to accept this thing," Noland told the committee Thursday. "That's an adult decision, I'm just trying to protect our youth."

The bill failed to pass on a 4-6 vote. The committee then unanimously voted to table the bill.

The senate committee that killed the repeal bill on Thursday also tabled House Bill 351, which would have further restricted where and how cannabis providers can advertisers.

Advertising changes may still appear before the session is over. Several bills remain in the Legislature with broad, general titles related to marijuana in which provisions from tabled bills could theoretically be implemented.