Recreational cannabis sales higher in Feb.

Montana's recreational cannabis market saw more sales in its second month than its first, according to figures released Wednesday by the Montana Department of Revenue.

The recreational market saw $13 million between Jan. 31 and Feb. 27, the latest figures available through the state. That's up from $12.8 million in January. Both months combined have delivered $5.1 million from the 20% tax on recreational cannabis sales, according to a tally by the revenue department's Cannabis Control Division.

State fiscal analysts projected last year the market would reach $130 million in recreational cannabis sales by the end of 2022. At this rate, Montana would see closer to $150 million by year's end.

Medical sales, meanwhile, dipped about a half million, down from $9.7 million in January to $9.2 million last month. Medical marijuana sales are taxed at 4%, and have generated roughly $757,557.04 so far this year.

Despite early concerns about whether cannabis providers would see their shelves cleaned out in the first wave of the recreational marijuana market, the Department of Revenue said Wednesday its heard of no inventory concerns so far.

