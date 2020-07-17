Records: Bullock feared backlash over mask mandate

"It seems you're more concerned about Republican votes than the health of the state," she said.

The administration's initial reluctance to call for universal masking came as the issue became increasingly politicized, and Bullock heard from others who were strongly opposed.

"Don't do it unless you're prepared to arrest those of us who choose not to wear them, because it WILL come to that," registered nurse Dianne Reinhardt wrote on June 29.

As his staff brainstormed ideas to popularize mask use without making it a legal requirement, Bullock said in a June 25 email that he was concerned a mandate would lead to a "counterproductive backlash." He urged his staff to come up with a "bunch of different avenues to try to make this happen."

In another email dated June 30, Bullock said he spoke to the owner of a bar in Bozeman who predicted "there would be insurrection" against any mask mandate.

Montana has experienced one of the lowest confirmed infection rates in the U.S., but recent weeks ended any remaining illusions that it could escape the pandemic. More than half of the state's 2,366 confirmed virus cases have been reported since July 1.