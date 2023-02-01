Rally to support Constitution packs Capitol

A rally to support the Montana Constitution packed the Capitol on Wednesday as attendees urged lawmakers to leave the document alone.

"We want all lawmakers to see the number of people across Montana who are here to support and protect our Constitution," said Kris Glenn, with Northern Plains Resource Council.

Former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot spoke Wednesday. In recent months Racicot has spoken out about concerns he has with the U.S. and state Constitutions, as well as the status of the republic.

Racicot called the Montana Constitution a "higher form of law than the statutory creations of the Legislative branch."

"They are uniformly steeped in virtue and optimism focused on the public good instead of ... party preference," Racicot said.

Racicot said when legislators weigh proposed referendums that would put amendments to the Constitution to voters, they needed to adopt a different position from when they vote on other bills, and to make decisions based not on politics or party affiliation but the public good.

Since 1972, Racicot said there have been 50 items items put on the ballot over 27 legislative sessions, with no more than five proposed in any single previous session. This year there are 56 constitutional referendums requested, and two have been introduced so far. Racicot also encouraged lawmakers to preserve the separation of powers between separate branches of government when considering how to vote on what comes before them.

So far none of the referendums, which are all proposed by Republican legislators, have been scheduled for hearings. They range from things like adding the right to hunt to the Constitution to the powers of the Board of Regents that oversees the university system to changing the judiciary. Republicans hold a supermajority this session, meaning if the party votes together they have enough power to move referendums with no support from across the aisle.

Dorothy Bradley, who was part of the 1972 convention that re-wrote Montana's Constitution, told the crowd the re-write 50 years ago gave the state a modern document that moved away from one that came from the era of Copper Kings when women couldn't vote.

Bradley said attempts to change Montana's Constitution were alarming.

"It is so disheartening to see a stream of harmful proposals coming out of this Capitol every week," Bradley said. "But look around yourselves at this beautiful hall. This is our place too. We belong here too and there are so many of you."