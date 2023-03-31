The screams of transgender Montanans and their allies filled the state Capitol for about a minute Friday as part of a demonstration in opposition to several pieces of legislation that either have passed or are working their way through the state Legislature.

The rally was held in conjunction with the International Transgender Day of Visibility. After speakers addressed the crowd, participants took part in a "die in" where they spent three minutes lying in the Rotunda first in silence, followed by chanting and then screaming that reverberated throughout the building, all to call attention to their concerns over bills they say are harmful to their community.

Earlier in the week, lawmakers received an email from an emergency room doctor in Bozeman who described a colleague's recent treatment of a trans minor who had attempted suicide, citing in part legislation debated in Helena as a factor.

Several who spoke Friday pointed to bills that would affect how transgender people live in Montana that have either passed the Legislature or appear poised to do so.

“The last couple of months have been pretty rough. We have heard people in this building refuse to listen to trans, non-binary and Two-Spirit people when we tell them who we are and what we need. And we're pretty sick of that,” said Izzy Milch, the senior advocacy manager for Forward Montana. Two-Spirit describes Native Americans who are part of the LGBTQ community.

Keegan Medrano, policy director for ACLU of Montana and Two-Spirit Montanan, also spoke to the crowd in the Rotunda.

“We want to welcome everyone to what they call the People's House, which is currently being occupied by a body of legislators committed to using the government to intervene in private medical care decisions, to enable deadnaming and misgendering in our schools, and to ban drag shows, all within an environment of hostility, bigotry, misinformation and animus,” Medrano said.

Deadnaming is the practice of referring to a transgender person who has changed their name by their previous name. There's a bill this session that would say deadnaming and not using a student's preferred pronouns is not unlawful in schools.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first openly transgender Montana legislator and a Democrat from Missoula, also spoke at the rally.

"To the folks in this Legislature, who I work with every day, I want to say that your words of kindness to me ring hollow when your votes are to harm my community," Zephyr said.

Joshua Victor Charlo Crumley, a 21-year-old member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said during the rally that gender-affirming care was life-saving.

“Starting hormones was my suicide prevention,” Charlo Crumley said.

Senate Bill 99

The bills that would affect transgender Montanans have advanced this session with support coming from Republican sponsors and GOP votes in the House and Senate. Democrats and a handful of Republicans have opposed the slate of legislation.

Senate Bill 99, which is on its way to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk, is carried by Sen. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican. It would prohibit gender-affirming medical care for minors in Montana. It would also penalize any doctors who provide the care with fines and license suspension. Additionally, it would not allow state property, facilities or buildings to be knowingly used to promote or advocate social transitioning and stop Medicaid from covering care.

Gianforte said in a press conference earlier this week he would give the bill “careful consideration," but did not say how he would act on it.

“There are many facets. It's extremely important to take the input of constituents and hear from all sides. We look at the fiscal impact of these bills and that analysis has not been completed by our office,” Gianforte said of SB 99. “I'll just wait to give a specific comment until we get all the information together.”

Opponents to SB 99 have vowed litigation if the bill advances. It does not have a legal note attached to it, which is generated when there’s a specific previous court case in Montana that would indicate a potential constitutional conflict.

“If we had concerns about the constitutionality of any bill, that would weigh into our decision. But it's important that we hear the voice of Montanans on this. We've been hearing from people on all sides of this issue and ultimately, we'll make the best decision giving full consideration when we actually get the bill," Gianforte said.

On Thursday, an emergency medicine physician in Bozeman sent a letter to every state legislator and the governor’s office sharing the story of a suicidal teen who came into the hospital and was treated by a co-worker.

“(The doctor) had asked the teen what their biggest stressors were, and at the top of the list the teen, who happened to be transgender, referenced the current legislative session and told my partner ‘My state doesn’t want me,’” the letter from Dr. Eric Lowe reads. “Please consider that statement and let it sink in. This young teen is so distressed by the laws that you all have been discussing and passing, that they were driven to want to kill themselves.”

Lowe said he found out about a similar case less than 12 hours later.

“If you voted yes on SB 99, you contributed to driving this child to consider suicide,” Lowe wrote. “If you voted yes on HB 234, HB 303, HB 361, SB 458, HB 676 and any other discriminatory bill targeting transgender and/or LGBTQ Montanans you contributed to driving this child to want to kill themselves. Words matter, votes have consequences, and kids and teens are watching your actions."

The other bills cited include:

HB 234, to revise dissemination of obscene material to minors laws;

HB 303, to implement the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act that would allow doctors to deny care based on moral or ethical objections;

HB 361, to provide that use of a name and sex by a student is not discrimination, which would allow for misgendering and deadnaming trans kids;

SB 458, to define sex in Montana law as male and female only;

HB 676, to revise laws to clarify fundamental parental rights.

Senate Bill 458

Another bill advancing is Senate Bill 458, legislation that would define sex in state law as male and female. The bill is from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, and would base definitions on sex organs and chromosomes. To be defined as a female, a person would have to produce eggs; to be defined as a male, they must produce sperm.

Glimm has said it's necessary to define the terms because he argued sex and gender are frequently and incorrectly conflated. In 2021 Glimm carried a bill that would have required gender-affirming surgery and a court petition to update the sex marker on a person’s birth certificate, and he has frequently cited his frustration with a judge’s order temporarily blocking the law, an order he says confuses sex and gender.

Opponents say the bill legislates transgender Montanans out of existing state law. Democrats have raised concerns about what they worry will be funding lost if the state implements the bill.

Last week Democratic lawmakers received an expanded fiscal analysis of proposal. The deep-dive fiscal review came after an initial fiscal note produced by the governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning showed state agencies reported they expected no costs from implementing the legislation. However, in the process of developing the note the state Department of Corrections provided feedback the bill could create a conflict between state and federal law over the definition of sex.

A document the agency generated said the bill could come at a “significant cost" to the state.

The expanded review, done by the Legislature's fiscal division, found that "any, all, or none" of roughly $7.5 billion in federal money that comes to the state could be affected by SB 458. It would depend on how the legislation is implemented, the note continues.

At issue is the U.S. Supreme Court's Bostock order from 2020 that found sexual orientation and gender identity fall under classes protected by the federal Civil Rights Act.

The definitions of sex under the bill "may be an issue when considering gender identity," the note says. And while Bostock dealt with employment law, federal agencies under the Biden Administration have been directed to follow the guidance of the ruling more broadly. Federal contracts and law often require a state to follow non-discrimination laws to get federal money.

But that all hinges on how agencies under the governor would implement the law.

“The supervision by the governor over the executive branch will dictate to what extent these definitions are applied and used for day-to-day operations,” the note reads.

In a press conference last week, Democratic lawmakers said they worried the state could lose up to half of its budget in federal dollars.

“Based on this fiscal note, we think we're risking half of our state budget on a step that they're taking to take rights away from a significant part of our population. We think it's … incredibly reckless … and should stop now,” said Sen. Pat Flowers, a Democrat from Belgrade and minority leader in the Senate.

Flowers said Democrats are concerned how the administration wrote rules to implement Glimm’s Senate Bill 280 from last session that would require surgery and a court order to update a birth certificate, believing that’s an indicator of how this session’s bill would be enacted.

“We don’t think it’s going to be moderate. We think it’s going to be extreme,” Flowers said.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, however, said it was important to understand the difference between potential effects of legislation versus what’s a certain outcome.

“I’m not sure I put great weight on that analysis at this point,” Fitzpatrick said earlier this week.

The bill is awaiting its first hearing in the House.